Regional council puts airport bus service back on the agenda, but travellers may have to wait

A direct bus service ferrying travellers to and from Wellington Airport could be reinstated by Greater Wellington Regional Council by 2022.

On Thursday councillors will consider a proposal to run a Metlink service between the airport and Wellington Station at a Transport Committee meeting. The capital has been without an airport bus service since the Airport Flyer, a service arrangement between the airport and provider NZ Bus, was canned in November last year.

Roger Blakeley​, who holds the regional council transport portfolio, said it would take a while before a service could start if the proposal was accepted.

Time would be needed to select a provider and for new electric buses to be procured for the route, he said.

“It would probably be into 2022 before we could have the service running.”

In a statement Metlink general manager Scott Gallacher​ said the service would be integrated into the existing ticketing and timetable systems, making the use of Snapper cards and real time information available to passengers.

Blakeley said travellers from the Hutt Valley, Porirua and Kāpiti would be linked into the service by the rail network, however this did not go down well with Labour’s Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen​ and Lower Hutt-based National MP Chris Bishop​. Both politicians have been vocal over the axing of the service from the Hutt.

They said integrating the service with the Metlink network would be positive, but both described the plan not to run the buses from Lower Hutt as “terrible news” for Hutt ratepayers.

A bus service between Lower Hutt and the airport had been in place since 1999 until November last year.

Andersen said having to transfer to the bus from a train would be more difficult for disabled people, the elderly and those travelling with young children.

Bishop said “it’s a slap in the face to Hutt ratepayers. There’s no reason it can’t run from the Hutt like before”.

Both said they would continue to advocate for the service to run from the Hutt.

Blakeley said anecdotal reports from the defunct Airport Flyer were that services from Lower Hutt had often run with very few or no passengers.

Rongotai MP Paul Eagle​ said the airport was a key destination and it made sense to have it integrated into the public transport network, while Wellington Mayor Andy Foster​ said the service would take more private vehicles off the roads.

If the proposal to reintroduce the service is successful, the public will get their say between February 15 and March 19 as part of the draft Wellington Regional Public Transport Plan consultation.