Ponsonby Intermediate School fire: Residents finally home months after blaze

Firefighters were called to the school after a fire started in one of the classrooms.

Aucklanders have finally returned to their homes months after a school fire spread asbestos through their neighbourhood.

The asbestos “funnelled” down the street after a blaze broke out in a technology block at Ponsonby Intermediate School on December 8.

Auckland Council originally said the asbestos posed no risk to the neighbourhood as the building had been cordoned off.

But the following day, residents of neighbouring Sheehan St received letters from the Auckland Regional Public Health Service telling them they needed to leave their homes.

Sheehan St resident Emily Kendall had been working at home on the day of the fire when she began to smell what she thought was a barbecue.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Emily Kendall smelled smoke and went outside, to find it was “raining ash”.

“I noticed the smell was becoming really strong, so I went to the window to look outside and all I could see was dark smoke,” she said.

Kendall’s driveway, garden, car and the exterior of her home were covered in ash.

“A lot of us went outside to see what was going on, and it was raining ash.

“There were cindered pieces of ash and some white little furry things. I didn’t realise as it was happening, but it was flakes of asbestos.”

Following the fire, Kendall said residents were told to clean their homes and mow their lawns. She spent $700 to get her house cleaned.

After she received the letter from the health service, she took her two cats to live in a barn at her parents’ property in Drury, with no idea when she would be allowed back.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The technology block of the school was completely destroyed in the fire.

Sheehan St residents started a Whatsapp group, Kendall said, to try and figure out what to do.

“We had to organise everything ourselves. There was no communication from the council or public health officials on what we needed to do.

“People from Blake St and Pompallier Tce, which are next to us, started getting in touch asking for advice. It was chaotic.”

Supplied Black smoke could be seen from the North Shore after a fire at Ponsonby Intermediate school.

Kendall’s fellow Sheehan St residents Charlie and Carmen Tatham agreed the process had been “horrible” and communication about what to do had been poor.

“On the day of the fire we were actually on holiday. We ended up hearing about it on the news but at that stage we didn’t think there’d be ongoing issues,” Carmen Tatham said.

The Tathams said the first couple of weeks had been confusing, and they weren’t sure about whether they should leave or not.

In the end, they moved out just after Christmas to go on holiday while the remediation work took place.

In January, Auckland Council’s manager of alcohol licensing and environmental health Mervyn Chetty told Stuff each homeowner was responsible for organising the clean-up through their private insurance.

The insurers were responsible for updating them on the progress of the remediation and when they could return to their homes, he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Jason Catterall, from the hazardous materials management company Morecroft, on Sheehan St.

Asbestos expert Jason Catterall, of the company Morecroft, was called to help with the cleanup of the site 10 days after the fire.

“It was bad timing, especially with Christmas,” he said.

“I think it took 10 days for us to be called in to actually start the clean-up because at the start there were all these different voices trying to figure out who was in charge.

“There does need to be some thought placed into how we could learn from this and have a quicker response next time.”

Jason Catterall/Supplied Morecroft workers remove asbestos from a backyard on Sheehan St.

By the time Catterall became involved, many of the residents were already burnt out and stressed, he said.

“One of my favourite parts of the job is reassuring neighbours that it’s OK, but in this case they were already so strung out, some of them weren't eating or sleeping.”

Catterall said it would be ideal if asbestos removal specialists could get onto a site within 24 hours.

“The issue was there was no unified approach with how to deal with the clean-up at first.”

Jason Catterall/Supplied Plants had to be pulled out of the ground and flower beds removed due to extensive asbestos contamination.

The amount of asbestos contamination was uncommon, Catterall said – it was the biggest job he'd ever worked.

“Usually after a fire, there are only one or two houses affected by asbestos, but on this day there was high wind, and it created this funnel which carried it down the street, almost in a straight line.”

Remediation work was challenging, Catterall said, with about 50 or 60 properties needing some degree of cleaning.

“It was doing the same thing we did every day, but 20 times over.

Chris McKeen/Stuff It was a “monumental task” finding all the pieces of asbestos that had spread down Sheehan St.

“Everything in the homes had to be tested and examined. Surfaces had to be wiped down multiple times and vacuumed.”

During the fire, tens of thousands of asbestos pieces were released.

“It was everywhere, and we had to try and find every single piece. It was a monumental task.

“We had to be brutal and dispose of so many items, there were trampolines, trees, art, toys, it’s heartbreaking to see how much destruction goes on.”

In the following weeks, the Tathams were not informed about when they could return home, so moved back on January 7, while remediation was still taking place on parts of the street, they said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Emily Kendall returned to her home in late January.

Kendall returned on January 29 – she also wasn't told when she could come back, but she noticed the fencing around her property was gone and moved back herself.

She had only bought the property in March 2020 and said with the Covid-19 lockdown and then the fire, it hadn’t been the best first year.

“Luckily my property wasn’t as damaged as some, but I did lose my pot plants, my doormat and the garden hose, just random things.

“Hedges on the streets had all had the tops lopped off so just the stumps were left.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Some of the trees on Sheehan St had to be cut down because of the asbestos.

“The inside of my home was fine, but I know my neighbours, who had their windows open when the fire began, need to replace all their soft furnishings.”

The Tathams said they’d also been lucky as they weren’t been home during the fire, but some of their palm trees had to be chopped down and flower beds removed.

The couple said the main bulk of the process was over, but they still needed to sort out and drain their pool.

Kendall said the whole process had been confusing and stressful, and it could have been handled better from the outset, but she was glad things finally seemed to be returning to normal.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Ash and asbestos from the fire was spread across Sheehan St.

“It was just carnage from start to finish. Hopefully it’s over.”

Nearly everyone had moved back into Sheehan St, she said, but remediation work is still being carried out on Blake St and Pompallier Tce.

Catterall said he plans to take a road show around various organisations to talk through what happened on Sheehan St and learn from it.

“We need to find a better way of doing it, but I’m happy everyone is able to go back home.”