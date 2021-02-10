Engineers for The Wellington Company turned away from Shelly Bay occupation site

Anaru Mepham of Mau Whenua talks about the history and importance of Shelly Bay.

Engineers for The Wellington Company (TWC) have been turned away from Shelly Bay land which is being occupied by protesters opposing a planned $500 million redevelopment.

The Wellington City Council land is due to be handed over to the development company in the next couple of months after councillors voted in November to sell and lease it as part of the planned redevelopment.

Members of Mau Whenua, a group of Taranaki Whānui iwi members opposing the sale, have been occupying the site since the council deal was struck.

Spokesperson Anaru Mepham said a group of about five engineers from engineering company Geotech arrived at the site about 7.30am on Wednesday.

The protesters approached the engineers, who then decided to leave the site, Mepham said.

There was no physical contact and the protesters did not engage in conversation with the engineers, he said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Mau Whenua spokesperson Anaru Mepham says occupiers turned Geotech engineers away from the Shelly Bay site on Wednesday morning. (File photo)

Following this, Shelly Bay development director Earl Hope-Pearson attempted to “engage” with the protesters, but some of them “got in his path”, Mepham said.

“Our stance is that we will prevent this group from coming onto our whenua.”

Mau Whenua was prepared to have a hui with the engineers off-site, he said.

An internal Mau Whenua email sent on Friday revealed the group was expecting engineers to begin site investigation work as part of its due diligence for the project in the next few days.

“The site investigation will include drilling test bores next week using a portable drilling rig on both TWC land and WCC [Wellington City Council] land,” the email said.

“We are currently working through the health and safety implications of the work on WCC land.”

The Wellington Company director Ian Cassels confirmed engineers had turned up to begin site investigation works on Wednesday morning.

“We’re trying to get moving on a site that is legitimately and properly ours.”

Cassels said he did not want to make any further comment.