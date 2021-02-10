'Racist' and 'intimidating' sign repainted with new message

Thousands gather for a Black Lives Matter march in Auckland on June 14, 2020, marching from Aotea Square to the US Consulate.

Warning: This story contains an offensive image

A driveway sign that once read “ALM equal rights for Kiwi whites” has seemingly been water-blasted clean, and had a new message spray painted on.

The sign, on a bulldozer blade at a property in Renwick, in rural Marlborough, had been called “racist” and “intimidating” by neighbours.

It has now been changed to “equal rights”. The crossed-out “for Kiwi whites” can still be made out. The new sign also includes an offensive image – a crude drawing of a body part – that Stuff has decided not to show.

The man at the house, when approached by Stuff on Wednesday, said he was not behind the alterations. He declined to comment further.

However, an email from a police spokesperson later on Wednesday said police met with the occupant of the address earlier in the day, and “he agreed to cover up the message”.

“Police acknowledge that the spray painted message caused concern for some members of the community,” the spokesperson said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF A sign branded “intimidating” by neighbours has been changed to read “equal rights”. It now includes a crude drawing of a body part that Stuff has decided not to show.

Black Lives Matter was a social movement demanding racial justice, centred around police brutality in the United States. The movement was reignited by the death of George Floyd, which led to widespread protests and riots across the US.

‘ALM’ stood for “All Lives Matter”, a slogan associated with criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A Black Lives Matter solidarity march in Auckland in May last year following the death of George Floyd.

The sign came to light after Renwick woman Tineka Smith decided to go public with her concerns, saying ‘it's not OK, take it down’. Smith first noticed the sign on December 28.

She complained to police, but with the sign still there last week she took the matter to the Human Rights Commission.

“It’s intimidating, it's ugly and it just needs to be gone,” Smith said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Before: the sign pictured on February 4.

A Human Rights Commission spokesperson said they could not comment on the sign due to the possibility of a complaint being received by their dispute resolution process.

Any decision about whether the Human Rights Act had been breached was the role of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, the spokesperson said.

“For wider context, it is important to distinguish that the Black Lives Movement (BLM) is a specific response to systemic racism in policing and criminal justice matters in the United States, it is not a claim that non-Black lives are not as important,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the Black Lives Matter movement had prompted international debate and sometimes divisive rhetoric in response, including here in New Zealand.

The spokesperson said it was often misconceived that support of the Black Lives Matter movement compromised the rights of other groups.

“Many tangata whenua, minority, and ethnic groups in New Zealand similarly relate to BLM, because of the differential and sometimes racist treatment they can also receive when interacting with police and justice systems.

“Since this treatment is discriminatory, avoidable, and preventable, BLM and local supporters aim to highlight and call for action to address these injustices.”

The spokesperson said racism was a continuing problem across Aotearoa.

“We all have a responsibility to address racism through understanding and education.”

The commission had developed a voice of racism website to educate people who did not experience racism on the harms of racism faced by many in New Zealand.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF A landlord says Renwick is a “fairly quiet little community, most people get along quite well”.

Meanwhile, a Renwick landlord with a house on the street approached Stuff this week to say he too had complained to police about the sign, but before Christmas. He believed he had made a formal complaint.

The man, who did not want to be named, told police he did not think it was appropriate for the sign to be up.

“The issue I have is that it's a comment that could be quite polarising in people’s eyes and minds,” he said.

“Part of the issue I took at the time is that my tenants are Māori and I’ve had a few comments from neighbours.

“Renwick is a fairly quiet little community, most people get along quite well, there's no real graffiti and to me that is not a very professional sign.”