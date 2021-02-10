Quake-prone Naenae pool rebuild: $68 million budget a 'limit' not a 'target'

Locals like the idea of a Māui statue on top of a new Naenae Pool. (First published December 2019)

The $68 million budget to rebuild Lower Hutt's earthquake-prone Naenae pool is a “limit” not a “target”, the council has been told.

The pool was closed by Hutt City Council in April 2019 after engineering reports gave it an overall rating of less than 34 per cent of the New Building Standard.

At the time, the council estimated the construction of a new pool would cost about $40m. In 2020, that figure was increased to $54m. Then, last week, the council released the latest projections, which put the cost of the project at up to $68m.

Matthew Tso/Stuff The Naenae pool has been closed due to earthquake issues, for nearly two years.

However, when the council discussed the revised budget at its first meeting of 2021 on Wednesday, a council officer clarified that the reconstruction was actually expected to total $58.1m.

The $68m figure had taken into account any potential cost blowouts if it encountered problems, such as ground contamination or asbestos, based on a quantitative risk assessment conducted by engineering firm AECOM, the council officer said.

Having a contingency of $10m would hopefully ensure the project board did not have to go back to the council and ask for more money part way through the project, he added.

The Government has committed to pay $27m of the bill through its Covid-19 response fund.

On Wednesday, councillors unanimously voted to accept the recommendations of the Naenae Pool Project Board to consult with the community on whether to build a new pool on the site which provided similar facilities to the current pool or to cap the budget for the rebuild at $54m, which could mean reducing the size of the pools or axing the onsite gym.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Rebuilding the Naenae pool is expected to cost between $58 million and $68m.

However, councillor Brady Dyer​ questioned whether the council should ask the public for their views on a third option – demolishing the pool and turning the site into a reserve.

In response, councillor Josh Briggs​ said it would be wrong to ask people to weigh in on that matter, considering the council had effectively ruled it out.

In December 2019 the council had agreed to, subject to funding, build a new pool and fitness centre on the site of, or near, the existing Naenae Pool.

Councillor Keri Brown​ said while she supported rebuilding the pool, she was mindful that other community facilities also required work and she wouldn't want them to be neglected in light of the project.

“I’ll be keeping my eye on this ... This, for me, is a line in the sand. I’m measuring this alongside us getting back to the very basics.”

At the same meeting, the council voted to move forward with community consultation on repairs to the earthquake-damaged Petone Wharf, which could include spending $450,000 on urgent maintenance on the wharf during the next few months and fully refurbishing it by the end of the 2023 financial year.

Public consultation on both projects, as well as on the council's draft long-term plan, will begin on March 29.