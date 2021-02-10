Arrest made after person allegedly breaks into home, stays overnight in attic before falling through ceiling

Police have charged a man who allegedly broke into a family home and stayed overnight in the attic, before falling through the ceiling and escaping by jumping 3 metres from a window.

A spokeswoman confirmed a 28-year-old was facing several charges in relation to the incident overnight on January 29, on Kenya St in the Wellington suburb of Ngaio.

He has also been charged with being unlawfully in a building, intentional damage and aggravated assault as well as 10 burglary charges.

He is due to appear in Porirua District Court on Friday.

Previously, police said they were notified of an intruder in the property early on January 30.

“Initial inquiries suggest the intruder had hidden in an attic area overnight and left the property at around 5.50am on Saturday. After jumping through a window to escape, the man fled on foot through the sections of neighbouring properties,” a spokeswoman said.