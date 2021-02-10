After four days missing and a massive search operation, Memphis the dog emerges unscathed from the bush

Memphis the dog was missing for four days in the bush at Hanmer Springs before finally being reunited with his owners - a moment that prompted an outpouring of joy.

It was a search operation that saw dozens of volunteers, off-duty police officers and firefighters, drone pilots and holidaymakers turn out to find a dog lost in the woods.

Finally, four days after disappearing into the wilds at Hanmer Springs in North Canterbury, Memphis the white Swiss shepherd turned up unscathed – if a little perturbed at his ordeal.

The hunt came to a happy end on Wednesday when Memphis was finally reunited with his family, his owners eternally grateful to those who helped out.

Rachel Hyett said the four-year-old was definitely not known as the absconding type.

“He’s the biggest homebody you’d ever find, he follows his dad around like a shadow.”

Hyett and her partner Lewi had been in Kaikōura for the weekend, leaving Memphis with her parents in Hanmer Springs.

But when he went missing at 1pm on Saturday they headed straight there.

“Dad saw him about 8pm and he started to run towards him, but then a big truck came right up behind him and spooked him, and he ran into the forest,” Hyett said.

The family spent the next two days anxiously searching but with no luck, and Hyett said they were feeling pretty flat.

supplied Memphis came out of the forest almost as clean as he went in.

But messages of support and offers of help came flooding in via community groups across Facebook, many from people she had never met.

A group was even set up to co-ordinate the search teams, which involved 30 people on Sunday and 20 on Monday.

By Tuesday night off-duty police officers and firefighters had joined the efforts, along with drone operators and people travelling through.

Some had taken time off work and a helicopter had even been organised for Wednesday morning but could not fly because of bad weather.

Hyett said many of the friends and relatives involved in the search had only slept about three hours a night since Memphis went missing.

“Last night there were still 10 of us out, stationed in pairs. We finished at 3am.”

Despite numerous sightings and a co-ordinated effort to track his movements, it was not until the search resumed on Wednesday that Memphis was finally rounded up, deep in the bush off Clarence Valley Rd.

Alerted by the sound of sticks snapping, Hyett found him sandwiched in a creek, spotting his eyes and ears.

She was then able to coax him out, but not without some effort, leaving her legs “cut to pieces”.

“He was under all these sticks, real cautious. I kept calling his name, and at first he went further in, but I kept calling him and eventually he came out.”

Memphis looked remarkably well for his adventure, Hyett said, and she urged others with missing pets to always have hope.

“He's totally unscathed, he’s still white ... people are like, ‘are you sure he'’ been in there for days?’.”