Appeal for help after Canterbury man missing for a week

Sam Brown, 41, has been reported missing after last being seen a week ago.

Police are looking for a missing man who was last seen a week ago in Rangiora, just north of Christchurch.

Sam Brown, 41, has been reported missing and police believe he has connections across the South Island, including in central Otago and Invercargill.

He was last seen in Rangiora on February 3.

A police spokeswoman said he lives in the Waimakariri district.

He may be travelling in a deep-red coloured Holden Commodore station wagon, but its registration is not known, police believe.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210209/8748.