Three-year-old 'just ran' into traffic: Daughter's brush with death relived

Mum Sunny Wang recalls the terrifying moment her daughter Artemis ran out onto the road and was hit by a car. "I was frozen, I was so scared."

It was a warm Friday afternoon, and Sunny Wang stopped at Nelson’s Victory shops to buy ice cream for her two preschoolers on the way to their Alfred St home.

Waiting to cross Vanguard St, Wang gripped two-year-old Tiberius with one hand, and held the children's bags with the other. Three-year-old Artemis stood beside her.

The after-school traffic was relentless.

“There was no break, people just kept coming. I was really frustrated, but waiting very patiently.”

Then, without warning, Artemis ran, Wang said. “Usually she's very good. She’s responsible and careful, it’s never happened before.

“I saw this car coming and [Artemis] just hit it. The car stopped instantly, Artemis was screaming. I didn't know what to do, I was frozen.”

Wang cried as she described holding her daughter as she screamed.

“I saw her face, she was so scared and horrified.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Sunny Wang, with daughter Artemis, and Zoe Batley, with daughter Skylar, talked about the difficulty of navigating Nelson's roads with children, after a heart-stopping moment the week before when Artemis collided with Batley's car.

“I took her shoe off, and I saw blood, [her foot] was bleeding, I didn’t know if her bones were broken; I just held her and tried to comfort her.

“I kept saying sorry to her. I think I'm not being a good mum, I can't keep her safe. She stopped crying and told me, ‘I'm okay Mummy’.”

By then, the driver of the car, Zoe Batley, was by their side, asking what she could do.

Batley had also been heading home, travelling no more than 30 kilometres an hour when the collision happened. With cars behind and in front, she was scanning the traffic, one eye on a cyclist just ahead.

“I had no idea what happened; I saw [Artemis] in my peripheral vision and I reacted before I registered,” Batley said. “It was awful.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Talking about the accident was cathartic for the two women, who say walking to school with children should be easier.

The little girl was taken to Nelson Hospital by ambulance. She was left with bad bruising, but no broken bones.

A week later, Wang and Batley met at Victory Community Centre to discuss the incident with Nelson City councillors.

The women agreed there was no one to blame: it was an accident that could have happened to anyone. And they know how lucky they are it wasn’t worse.

“I really love my kids, they are my everything; if I lose them there's nothing left for me,” Wang said.

Walking to and from school was often stressful and dangerous, especially in Victory, where there are no pedestrian crossings, the women said.

Drivers were impatient, and Wang frequently experienced blaring horns as she crossed the street with her children in tow. On one occasion, a truck driver had stopped to verbally abuse them.

However, she would continue to walk, because it was important to her that her children do so.

“A lot of parents drive because they think it's so dangerous,” she said. “But when it's walking distance why drive?”

Batley, who also has small children, was struggling to let them have the independence they wanted while the roads were so dangerous.

She hoped by speaking out about the incident she could raise awareness of children on the road, and add her voice to the ongoing conversation about street safety.

You can have your say on Nelson’s streets by dropping a pin onto a map on NCC's Future Speed Management review.