Friends push through parachute fails and fatigue to set new skydive record

Brent Findlay and Steve Gregor, broke the existing New Zealand record of 100 skydives in one day, at Motueka Airport.

Just before sunrise, Steve Gregor and Brent Findlay strapped on their parachutes and took off from Motueka Airport.

Twelve hours later, they touched down for the final time, having completed 120 skydives each, an average of five minutes per jump from an altitude of 2500 feet (762 metres).

The attempt broke the longstanding New Zealand record and has raised more than $7000 for the Mental Health Foundation.

Gregor came up with the idea three years ago, after completing 30 jumps on his 30th birthday.

”I said to my friend, what do you think it would take to get into triple digits?”

It took three years of planning and paperwork. With the attempt doable only at a closed airport, finding a site was “almost impossible”.

But Skydive Abel Tasman and Inflite New Zealand helped them get “the big tick" to close Motueka Airport to traffic on the day, Gregor said.

A 50-strong support team included pilots, parachute packers, safety officers, caterers and a paramedic.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Brent Findlay and Steve Gregor had a support team of 50, including caterers, safety officers, pilots and a paramedic.

The team helped the duo stayed fresh and aware, with the men undergoing a quick mental and physical check after each jump.

Even with these measures, there were hitches, and on separate occasions Gregor and Findlay needed to employ their reserve parachutes.

“At low altitude we didn’t have a lot of time to muck around. But we just carried on, we didn’t stop.”

Monotony set in around jump 50, Gregor said. However, as they neared the century mark, he perked up. “I felt the best I’d felt all day.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The two friends had to employ their reserve parachutes on separate occasions, but just kept going.

After the 101st jump, the men high-fived their team and pressed on, calling it a day after jump 120.

The day after the attempt, Gregor felt tired and a little disconcerted.

“I feel like a kid who has opened up all his Christmas presents, what do you do now? It’s been an obsession for three years.”

He was delighted to have raised thousands for the Mental Health Foundation, but hoped to bump the figure up over the next two weeks.

The charity had meaning for him, following a bout of depression a few years ago.

“It was a very dark time, I struggled.

“Since I have been so public about what I went through, I have been flooded with messages [with similar stories].

“Every person has a story, just because you're smiling on Instagram doesn't mean they're happy. No one is immune.”

You can donate at hundredjumpproject.com.