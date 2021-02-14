Prisoner dies at Rimutaka Prison

Corrections have confirmed the man died on Sunday morning. (File photo.)

A prisoner has died at Rimutaka Prison in Upper Hutt – the fifth death at the prison since the start of 2020.

Acting prison director George Massingham said the man died on Sunday morning and staff made every effort to save him.

”There is no indication that his death is suspicious,” Massingham said. “Police have been advised and will notify the man’s next of kin. Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends.”

Prisoners and staff affected by the man’s death were being provided with support.

The death will be referred to the coroner for investigation and determination of cause of death.

All deaths in custody are also investigated by the independent Corrections Inspectorate.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed they sent two ambulances to the scene.

The death is at least the fifth at the prison since the start of 2020, Official Information Act data shows.

In December last year, there had been three deaths at the prison that were deemed a result of natural causes; in January, February and March.

In May there was one death that was deemed to be a result of unnatural causes.