Prisoner in critical condition in ICU after being attacked by cellmate

The prisoner who was attacked is in ICU at Wellington Hospital following the incident on Thursday night. (File photo.)

A Manawatū prisoner is in an induced coma and fighting for his life after being attacked by his cellmate.

A Department of Corrections spokesman confirmed the prisoner was seriously assaulted on Thursday evening by another prisoner in their shared cell.

He was taken to Palmerston North Hospital by ambulance and then airlifted to Wellington Hospital, where he remains.

Stuff understands he is in an induced coma.

“Staff reacted quickly to move the alleged perpetrator out of the cell and provide first aid to the injured man,” the spokesman said.

“The man’s family were advised and are with him in hospital. We appreciate that this is a very distressing situation for them, and staff have visited the hospital to offer them our support.

”Both men arrived at Manawatū Prison on the same day earlier this month, and had been sharing a cell.

“The alleged perpetrator has been segregated.”

Murray Wilson/Stuff An operational review will be carried out by Corrections, as well as a police investigation, following the assault. (File photo.)

An operational review into the incident is being carried out by Corrections and police are investigating.

A spokesman for Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said he was advised of the incident on Friday morning and has received several updates since.

“Any violence or assault in prison is unacceptable, and the minister expects any prisoner using such behaviour to be held to account for their actions, including facing criminal charges,” he said.

An unannounced visit to the prison by the Ombudsman in 2016 found significant fighting, and a pervasive bullying culture and inspectors noticed several prisoners with broken limbs and facial injuries, including cuts, bruises and swelling.

There was also evidence of organised fights and gang-related intimidation.

Forty-six per cent of respondents to a survey said they had been assaulted in the prison, but 37 per cent said they did not report the incidents.

A summary of incidents, from the six months preceding the visit, detailed 30 incidents of prisoner-on-prisoner assaults, suspicious prisoner injuries and prisoner fighting, with an average of five recorded incidents of prisoner violence a month.

Manawatū Prison was visited from January 19 to -22, 2016, and inspectors also visited Arohata and Invercargill prisons and the Otago Corrections Facility.

Corrections stated many of the recommendations made by the Ombudsman following the visits had been carried out, and it was continuing work to progress recommendations that required action.