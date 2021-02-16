Collapse: Revisiting the odd case of Gerald Shirtcliff, the fake CTV engineer

People whose lives changed due to their involvement in the CTV building collapse during the February 2011 earthquake recount their stories.

It was a distraction and an outrage. The CTV building’s construction manager apparently stole the identity and qualifications of a former colleague and passed himself off as an engineer for years. As part of the Collapse podcast series about the CTV building, MICHAEL WRIGHT revisits the strange case of Gerald Shirtcliff.

It was an odd exchange. A bright spot in the middle of a very long, very detailed summary during the 2012 Canterbury earthquakes Royal Commission investigation into the collapse of the CTV building. The six-storey office block had pancaked in the February 2011 earthquake, killing 115 people.

Counsel assisting Stephen Mills QC’s opening remarks covered the entire life of the building. He was working his way through the mid-1980s – the construction phase – when he got to the odd bit.

“Efforts have been made to obtain evidence from Mr Gerald Shirtcliff who was the construction manager. He’s in Australia, and we’ve not been able to make more than email communication with him. He’s not been prepared to disclose his actual location.”

It was strange. Why would one manager on the project be so unwilling to cooperate that he wouldn’t even say where he lived now?

Mills continued: “But we have done our best to just make it clear to him that there could be some potential criticism of him by other witnesses.”

The commissioners were not amused.

“You don’t need to be apologetic about it Mr Mills,” lead commissioner Justice Mark Cooper said, “If he does end up being criticised he only has himself to blame.”

The Shirtcliff aside rated a small mention in Stuff’s coverage of the commission’s opening day on the CTV building. That was just the start. Soon after, a tip came in, alleging Shirtcliff was a convicted GST tax fraudster and that he’d been working as an engineer for years in Australia under the name William Fisher, despite never having got an undergraduate degree.

The tip was passed to Stuff investigative reporter Martin van Beynen. He looked first at the GST fraud angle. That was easy to stack up. Shirtcliff had provided phoney tax returns in order to sell a failing vehicle-servicing franchise to a couple from Queenstown. He was convicted in 2005 and jailed for 20 months.

More intriguing was the dual identity. Why was Shirtcliff going by the name Fisher? Did that have anything to do with his recalcitrance at the royal commission? Van Beynen followed the tip and learned Shirtcliff had worked most of his life in Australia and, briefly in the late 1960s, in South Africa. On a long shot, van Beynen called the South African company, and asked if there were any old-timers around who remembered a Gerald Shirtcliff from New Zealand.

“I lucked out there really,” van Beynen said, talking to Stuff for the Collapse podcast about the CTV collapse, “Because I found someone who actually worked with Shirtcliff and Fisher ... that gave me the connection.”

It was a huge break. There was a real person named William Fisher who was a former colleague of Shirtcliff’s in South Africa. This William Fisher was a qualified engineer, and had graduated from the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom in 1967. Shirtcliff was now apparently working as an engineer, under the name Fisher, in Australia. It was an almighty coincidence.

The pieces started falling into place. Shirtcliff, aka William Fisher, lived in Brisbane. Someone named Will Fisher worked as an engineer at the Brisbane office of WorleyParsons, a huge global engineering firm. Van Beynen headed for Queensland. He approached Shirtcliff at his home and put the allegations to him. The pair settled on meeting, including Shirtcliff’s lawyer, the next day.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Gerald Shirtcliff, aka Will Fisher, leaving his lawyer’s office after a meeting with Stuff reporter Martin van Beynen in 2012.

“It was a very, very confrontational, aggressive, angry meeting where I probably said too much,” van Beynen said.

“But in the end, Gerald didn't keep his mouth shut ... He provided a couple of details which were crucial to the timeline.”

Up to this point, van Beynen’s problem had been proving Shirtcliff hadn’t left South Africa in 1969 to get an engineering degree under the name William Fisher. It seemed ridiculous but, theoretically, it was possible.

The meeting put the matter to rest. At some point, Shirtcliff told van Beynen he’d joined the Institution of Engineers, Australia in 1972. It seemed like a mundane detail, but it was crucial. If Shirtcliff left South Africa in 1969 and ‘William Fisher’ joined the institute three years later, he didn’t have enough time to get an undergraduate degree under his assumed name.

Back in New Zealand, van Beynen managed to reach the real Will Fisher by phone in the UK.

“He was appalled. He had absolutely no idea. He lost touch with Gerald very soon after they left South Africa.”

The story ran a few weeks later, in September 2012. In New Zealand, it was a minor sensation. In Australia, it was a scandal. Shirtcliff was fired from his job and stripped of his master’s degree from the University of New South Wales – he’d traded off the real Fisher’s undergraduate degree to get into the course. The focus then turned to his career. He’d passed himself off as a qualified engineer for decades. Were there issues on any other projects he’d worked on?

Channel 9’s 60 Minutes programme picked up the story, revealing Shirtcliff, aka Fisher, had worked on the 33-storey Kingsgate hotel in King’s Cross, Sydney. Later, it emerged Shirtcliff had worked on mining projects, power stations, even the 80-metre-high flagpole on the New Parliament House in Canberra. Eventually, no problems were found on any of these and neither Australian nor New Zealand police pressed charges against Shirtcliff. But the appalling extent of his deception was laid bare.

On CTV, it emerged Shirtcliff had adopted an absentee approach to his work, apparently only visiting the building site about once a month. He was fired from his job with the construction company too.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Gerald Shirtcliff gives evidence via video-link from Australia to the Royal Commission hearing into the collapse of the CTV building in 2012.

One repercussion was a civil case brought by the Queensland Board of Professional Engineers. In 2014, Shirtcliff pleaded guilty in Magistrates Court to 146 charges relating to making false or misleading statements and working as an engineer without credentials. He was fined $500,000.

60 Minutes reporter Liam Bartlett was at a loss as to how Shirtcliff was never charged with a crime.

“There's got to be something emanating from all those lies,” he said, “He's got to be accountable, surely.

“This guy stole Will Fisher's name. He stole his birthday. He stole his professional qualification. When we spoke to the real Will Fisher he was such a lovely bloke. He said it made him feel, in a very English way, pretty rotten. He was very sad about it ... he sort of felt guilty ... about being associated with any of it. I mean, none of it was his fault.

“It just beggars belief, honestly.”

In all his reporting, van Beynen unearthed one final chapter in the Shirtcliff-Fisher saga. In 2005, when Shirtcliff was investigated for the GST fraud, he was living in Australia. He spent a week in a Brisbane jail insisting he was Fisher.

When he finally admitted who he really was, he was extradited to New Zealand, convicted, and sentenced to 20 months’ jail. He only served two weeks before the sentence was commuted to home detention.

A Christchurch couple who knew Shirtcliff a little agreed to take him in, so he could see out his time. The husband showed Shirtcliff a diesel engine design he’d spent years developing, where the motor could run on diesel as well as another type of fuel, such as ethanol or LPG. Shirtcliff seemed very interested.

When Shirtcliff’s sentence was up, he returned to Australia. A few months later, the Australian patent office received an application for a new dual-fuel injection system for diesel engines. The name of the inventor, listed on the application, was Will Fisher.

Collapse is six-part Stuff podcast about the CTV building collapse in the February 2011 earthquake in Christchurch. You can listen on Stuff, or via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or any other app using the RSS feed. The episodes will be released daily.