Wellington City Council considers delaying $179m central library upgrade by up to three years

Wellington City Council is considering delaying the upgrade of its earthquake-prone central library by up to three years because of a lack of funding.

The consideration comes as the council attempts to work out how it can pay for mounting infrastructure repairs across the city over the next 10 years, a problem that has already led to a proposed rates hike of up to 17 per cent.

Councillors agreed in October to support a $179 million upgrade of the quake-prone library, subject to funding being approved in the council’s draft 10-year plan.

Construction was due to start in April next year, with an expected opening date of May 2025.

However, a forecast budget shortfall outlined in the draft plan of more than $250m has led to the suggestion of delaying construction until 2024 or 2025.

That’s despite a proposed widening of the council’s borrowing cap of up to 50 per cent in an attempt to meet the demands of its desired draft capital programme.

Rosa Woods/Stuff The library, in Wellington’s Te Ngākau Civic Square, has been closed since March 2019. (File photo)

“Options to comply within the [borrowing] limit include reducing and/or deferring the capital programme,” a council paper to be tabled on Thursday said.

“For example, delaying the central library project to 2024/25 will significantly increase compliance within the debt limit.”

The central library has been closed since it was declared an earthquake risk in March 2019.

Councillors voted in favour in October of undertaking a “high-level” upgrade of the existing building. Other options included two cheaper, less resilient upgrade options, and two new-build proposals.

WELLINGTON CITY COUNCIL A $179 million upgrade is planned for the library, with a targeted opening date of May 2025. (File photo)

Completion of the library upgrade is included in the first four years of the draft 10-year plan, which will be finalised later this year and come into effect from July.

However, the plan outlines significant financial pressures because of major infrastructure projects which need to be funded.

They include up to $2.7 billion to upgrade the city’s water infrastructure, at least $220m for its share in the $6.4b Let’s Get Wellington Moving transport programme, and about $400m for social housing upgrades, among others.

To help pay for the projects, Mayor Andy Foster has recommended increasing the council’s borrowing cap through the Local Government Funding Agency, from 175 per cent of revenue to 225 per cent of revenue.

But even with the increase, the council is still staring down the barrel of a $254m funding shortfall for capital projects between the 2022-23 and 2025-26 financial years.

Foster has been approached for comment.

City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, who holds the council’s libraries portfolio, said the council could not afford to delay the upgrade and blame it on other costs such as upgrading water infrastructure.

“The council was well aware of the major problems with water infrastructure when we agreed to upgrade the central library,” she said.

Delaying construction of projects also never saved money in the long-run, Fitzsimons said.