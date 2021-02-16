Physiotherapist on trial for indecently assaulting female patients

The Nelson physiotherapist is charged with indecently assaulting two female patients in Nelson. (File photo)

A woman treated by a physio for a thigh injury has told a court of her shock when his hands strayed to her genital area during a treatment session.

The physiotherapist, 46, who has interim name suppression, is on trial in the Nelson District Court for inappropriately touching two of his female clients between 2013 and 2016. He has pleaded not guilty to five charges of indecent assault.

The court heard how the man, a registered physiotherapist, was working in the top of the south.

The woman, who gave evidence on Monday, had seen the man for treatment for a quadriceps injury in May 2013. On the third and final session, she said he was massaging her hamstring when his hands moved to between her buttocks on a number of occasions.

READ MORE:

* Jailed doctor David Lim - who now identifies as a female - has been denied parole

* Canterbury sex offender doctor struck off register

* Nelson Hospital toilet cam doctor loses name suppression



The Crown case is that the physiotherapist touched the women in intimate areas without clinical justification. The defence case is that the touching occurred as part of treatment the patients consented to.

After the woman learnt a police investigation was under way into the physiotherapist's conduct with another female patient, she made a statement to police in January 2018.

“It solidified my feelings and filled me with regret ... I was angry at myself for not having said something sooner and angry at the fact that there was the possibility that other woman may have been subjected to the same abuse of power that I had been.”

She said the physio hiked her shorts and underpants up in order to massage her glutes, before his hands moved between her thighs skimming her genitals.

“I was thinking, is this actually happening? Thinking what do I say? What is going on here?”

Virginia Woolf/Stuff The physio has pleaded not guilty to indecently assaulting two women who were his patients. (File photo)

She said the practice manager then abruptly entered the room and the physio jumped and pulled the towel across her, which was the moment that clarified for her something “wasn’t right”.

The treatment ended shortly after and the woman had not seen the physio again.

She said the physio crossed a line he shouldn’t have getting too close to her private area.

“I think he went too far, I think any male professional that is doing this kind of treatment needs to be extra cautious, if they are working in an area like that they would explain what they are doing and why they are doing and none of that happened.”

The jury trial, which is set down for six days, is being presided over by Judge Jo Rielly​.