Collapse: Jail, PTSD and drug abuse – the struggles of CTV survivor Topi Emery

Topi Emery was trapped in the CTV building after it collapsed on February 22, 2011. Tanya, his mother, waited for five hours at the site until he was rescued.

Topi Emery spent five hours trapped in the rubble of the CTV building after it collapsed in the February 2011 earthquake. He has spent the past 10 years struggling to get over it. Michael Wright reports.

Topi Emery woke up to screaming. In the darkness he thought, “what’s going on here? Where the f… am I?”

Seconds earlier he had been in the waiting room at The Clinic medical practice, on the fifth floor of the CTV building, about to see a doctor. Now, the room was a black hole. The space was still pretty big, but he couldn’t see the floor – it disappeared down into nothing.

Emery couldn’t see any furniture either, or any other sign that he had just been in a doctor’s waiting room. And there were no other people around him, dead or alive.

The one thing he could see was an exit sign. A green beacon on the far side of the black. He headed for it, crawling around the perimeter to keep clear of the yawning void in the middle of the floor. Once he got close, though, the sign was inches from his face, beaming its light right into his eyes. He realised he was at the ceiling level.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff CTV collapse survivor Topi Emery: “I remember thinking to myself, ‘F..., I'm gonna f...... die right now’.”

The room had shrunk down to nothing. Just like Alice in Wonderland, Emery thought. He swore silently, and shuffled backwards to where he had come from.

Then, the smoke came. It was black at first and, strangely, not too harsh. But then it turned white and became thick and suffocating. Emery snapped a piece of plasterboard in half to make two fans. No good. He stretched his arms out wide, grabbed some electrical wires in each hand for balance, and stuck his head down into the void in front of him to gasp the clean air.

In between each breath his nose and eyes burned. He coughed so hard he almost choked. "F…,” he thought, “I’m gonna f…... die right now”. He whispered a prayer.

The smoke cleared. The screaming voices he heard earlier were silent. He could only hear one other person. It was the receptionist from the waiting room. They talked, and took turns yelling for help. The receptionist told Emery she could hear rescuers and promised, if she got out, to let them know someone else was trapped deeper in the rubble.

About an hour later, Emery heard the screech of a power saw. Sparks started raining down on him. Then, there was a piercing light. And a hand. Emery reached up and a rescuer pulled him out of his hole, like a jack-in-the-box. “Far out,” the rescuer said, “You nearly died.”

Emery scrambled down the rubble as fast as he could, high-fiving and shaking hands with rescuers as he went. Once he was down he saw his mother, Tanya Emery. She had dropped her son at The Clinic minutes before the quake and watched the CTV building collapse. Since then, she had been waiting in front of a police cordon, refusing to move until she found him.

Minutes after she and Emery were reunited, they spoke to the media.

Carys Monteath/Stuff The CTV building collapsed in the February 2011 earthquake, killing 115 people. Topi Emery was one of 34 survivors.

“You're covered in scratches and bruises and burns and all wet,” the reporter said, “How are you feeling?”

“Alive,” Emery replied.

“So what are your plans now, Topi?”

“Live life to the fullest.”

‘I JUST WOULDN’T TAKE S... FROM NO-ONE’

Topi Emery lived a troubled life before the 2011 earthquake. When he was 8, he was in a small boat that capsized near Whale Island in the Bay of Plenty. He was trapped in the dark under the hull and heard the screams of other children. Two of them drowned.

Not long after that, his father started a six-year prison stretch. His mother had an alcoholic and abusive boyfriend.

Emery first went to jail when he was 17. On February 22, 2011, he was only recently out of prison. He was at The Clinic that day to get a medical certificate so he could apply for a benefit.

“My old man got locked up, [when I was] 8 years old,” Topi said in June 2020, speaking to Stuff for the Collapse podcast.

“[He] got out when I was 14. By then, I'd already joined a gang.

“I used to have to go to violence sessions every afternoon at my primary school, because I was just that guy. I was like the class clown, but I just wouldn't take s... from no-one.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Topi Emery and his mother, Tanya Emery, at the CTV site.

In the years after the earthquake, Emery was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of his ordeal. He struggled with drug and alcohol abuse and was jailed several more times. The most serious was for aggravated robbery.

In 2019, during sentencing for an assault charge, a judge noted Topi’s PTSD was unresolved and “likely to be linked to your inability to handle situations where conflict arises”. He had only been out for a few months when he spoke to Stuff for Collapse.

“My last leg, that's the last time,” he said, “I ain't got no more jail time in me. I can’t handle that s... anymore.”

The day he was interviewed, Emery, 35, also visited the CTV site for the first time since the earthquake. The building collapse has had a profound effect on his life but his name is almost entirely absent from the records of it.

Even the Canterbury Earthquakes Royal Commission report into the tragedy noted just one survivor from The Clinic – the receptionist. While Emery visited the site, he talked about the future: getting a job, looking after his kids and getting a driver’s licence. He’d never had one.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Topi Emery had never visited the CTV site since being trapped in the building collapse in the February 2011 earthquake.

“It was a life-changer. Woke me up, made me think life's not ... something to be taken for granted. You only have one life. Not every day's promised to you...So I try and live my life to the fullest like I said [on TV after being rescued].”

Sadly, this hasn’t worked out for Emery. As of February 2021, he’s back in jail facing several assault-related charges. Tanya Emery told Stuff her son was now on medication now that’s helping him cope better with his PTSD. He hadn’t any before.

Collapse is a six-part Stuff podcast about the CTV building collapse in the February 2011 earthquake in Christchurch. You can listen on Stuff, or via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or any other app using the RSS feed.