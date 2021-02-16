Covid-19: Kaipara Mayor welcomes checkpoint shift after confusion over borders

Kaipara Mayor Dr Jason Smith says the Government needs to provide more clarity for residents in his constituency, as road blocks have split Kaipara in half.

Kaipara mayor has welcomed the shift of checkpoints north of Auckland back to the locations where they were during the last regional lockdown in 2020 after the locations caused confusion.

Police checkpoints in the Kapiara district were moved on Monday evening after a day of frustration over the borders of Auckland’s alert level 3 lockdown and whether some of its towns were in included.

While Auckland entered alert level 3 on Monday after three new community Covid-19 cases were discovered - and the rest of the country was raised to alert level 2 – it wasn’t clear which level some Northland towns were in.

Kaipara Mayor Jason Smith said he was pleased to see the checkpoints shift to the same location they were in previous lockdowns.

“People like consistency,” he said.

“Simply going into lockdown rapidly on Sunday night, if they had established the checkpoints in the old places, then everyone would’ve been able to get on with the job,” he said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Kaipara District Mayor Jason Smith is pleased checkpoints have been clarified in his region.

The confused on Monday prompted Smith to call on the Government for clarity and to confirm the boundary, with locals in places such as Mangawhai, Kaiwaka and Oneriri confused over whether they were in alert level 3 or not.

On Monday afternoon, police announced they would be moving the checkpoints in those towns back to the same locations from the last regional lockdown in 2020.

The department of the prime minister and Cabinet also confirmed Mangawhai, Kaiwaka and Oneriri were in alert level 2.

On Monday, the mayor said residents in the affected areas 20 km north of Auckland didn’t know if they were supposed to reduce social contact or not, with some businesses and schools closing as a precaution.

The Kaipara District Council office in Mangawhai also closed its doors on Monday, as per alert level 3 advice, but was up in running again on Tuesday after receiving confirmation on borders and alert levels, said the mayor.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Road blocks have been set up north of Auckland as the region goes into alert level 3.

He said more communication needed to happen with the community in these circumstances.

“What we don’t want is these confusions again. They are avoidable with better communication.”

He said part of the challenge was that Mangawhai was divided in its police jurisdiction between Northland and Waitematā police districts.

He said he had raised the border issues with the Government, but was satisfied police of the two regions have cooperated “seamlessly” at the checkpoints.