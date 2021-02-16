New Zealand 'terrorist' detained in Turkey becomes trans-Tasman issue

The arrest of a claimed Isis terrorist with a New Zealand passport and two young children has turned into a major trans-Tasman issue, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lambasting Australia for unilaterally “exporting its problems”.

A 26-year-old woman and her two young children were detained by Turkish authorities near the border of Syria overnight Tuesday. The woman was described as a wanted Isis terrorist and a New Zealand citizen.

Ardern, speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, said the woman – a dual citizen of New Zealand and Australia – had not lived in New Zealand since she was six-years-old.

But after she raised the woman’s status with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australia “abdicated its responsibilities” and acted in bad faith by unilaterally cancelling the woman’s citizenship.

supplied/Yeni Safak A video published by Yeni Safak, a daily newspaper in Turkey, reportedly showing a New Zealand woman and alleged Isis terrorist arrested near the Syrian border.

"You can imagine my response ... New Zealand is, frankly, tired of having Australia export its problems. But now there are two children involved, and so we have to resolve this issue with the interest of those children in mind.

“I need only describe the situation to for you to get a sense of how wrong the decision was.

Ardern said she had warned Morrison that she would speak out strongly against Australia's decision to revoke the woman’s citizenship, and had done so again on Tuesday.

supplied/Yeni Safak Turkeyâs national defence ministry says three New Zealanders were caught trying to enter the country illegally from Syria.

“He has been forewarned of that continuously ... My view in these cases was that bilaterally between New Zealand and Australia we needed to work these things through.

“I never believe that the right response was to simply have a race to revoke people’s citizenship ... They did not act in good faith.”

She said the woman lived in New Zealand until she was six-years-old, has since resided in Australia, become a citizen, and left from Australia to Syria on an Australian passport.

"If the shoe were on the other foot, we would take responsibility. That would be the right thing to do. And I ask Australia that they do the same.”

She said she would ask officials for a "welfare check" on the children.

“We will be looking to find a resolution in a timely way given the involvement of children. I can't put a time frame around it. I can't necessarily tell you at this stage what the outcome will be.”

Morrison, at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, said it was his job to protect Australia’s interests.

“That's my job. And it's my job as the Australian Prime Minister to put Australia's national security interests first. I think all Australians would agree with that.”

He said Australia had legislation which automatically cancelled the citizenship of a dual citizen that had engaged in terrorist activity.

”I understand that the New Zealand Government has some issues with that. And I understand that and the prime minister and I are scheduled to speak later today. We speak quite frequently.

“There is still a lot more unknown about this case and where it sits and where it may go to next. And so, I think that will also be a subject for the discussions,” Morrison said.

“But Australia's interest here is that we do not want to see terrorists who fought with terrorism organisations enjoying privileges of citizenship.”

Turkey’s national defence ministry issued a short statement late on Monday evening, saying three New Zealanders were caught trying to enter the country illegally from Syria.

“A 26-year-old woman named S.A. among those caught was identified as a DAESH [Isis] terrorist,” the statement, issued on Twitter, read.

Turkey’s national defence ministry, in the statement, said the three New Zealanders were arrested in the Reyhanli district in the Hatay province, on the Western end of the border with Syria.

The woman was deemed wanted through an Interpol blue notice. A blue notice asks that a police force “collect additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities in relation to a crime".

A video published by Yeni Safak, a daily newspaper in Turkey, showed the New Zealand woman and two young children in custody.

The woman, wearing a dark blue burqa, was holding a toddler. A second child accompanied by an officer could be seen behind her.

She was taken to the courthouse of the largest town in the province, Antakya, the newspaper reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement it was “aware” of the information, but did not respond to a series of questions.

National Party foreign affairs spokesman Gerry Brownlee said New Zealand had maintained a watchlist of people who had “exhibited sympathies” towards Isis.

“There are others who we know who have travelled to the Middle East, who did join Isis and, if this person turns out to be one of those, they will of course face the full weight of the Turkish justice system.”

He said New Zealand had an obligation to its citizens “who meet all of the requirements of being a New Zealand citizen”.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff National Party foreign affairs spokesman Gerry Brownlee said New Zealand maintained a list of people who travelled to the Middle East to join Isis.

“One of those is that you do not engage in terrorist activities, either domestically or internationally.

"The government should be amassing as much information as possible. Clearly, a fair bit is known about the principal individual, and that will form ongoing action from this point.”

He said he did not know who the woman was, or what she had done, though he received confidential briefings on national security matters as Opposition foreign affairs spokesman.

“What’s the old saying? Children shall not be held accountable for the sins of the parents ... But this is difficult. It's not easy to navigate your way through this.”

Chris McGrath/Getty Images A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter walks past destroyed vehicles in the final ISIS encampment on March 24, 2019 in Baghouz, Syria. The Kurdish-led and American-backed Syrian Defense Forces declared on Saturday the "100 percent territorial defeat" of the so-called Islamic State, also known as ISIS.

New Zealanders in Syria

Isis, or the Islamic State, is a jihadist terror group which once controlled a vast territory encompassing Syria and Iraq. New Zealand continues to support the United States-led “Defeat-Isis” coalition of countries, with deployments in Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, and Jordan.

The Government has long remained reluctant to comment on New Zealand citizens in Syria, and without a consular presence the country has no obligation to assist its citizens in the country.

The number of New Zealanders who have travelled to Syria has not been made public. In 2015, Security Intelligence Service director Rebecca Kitteridge​ told a parliamentary committee that fewer than a dozen had left for the war-ravaged country.

Mark Taylor, dubbed the “bumbling jihadi”, became the best known Kiwi Isis member. He has been imprisoned by the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said Taylor would receive no assistance form the Government, effectively cutting him adrift unless he manages to travel to a country with consular support.

In 2019, reports emerged of a New Zealand orphan in a Syrian camp. The toddler’s Australia-based grandmother was lobbying the New Zealand Government for assistance.