Wanted Isis terrorist among three New Zealanders picked up at Syrian border, Turkey says

How Kiwi nurse Louisa Akavi was held captive by Islamic State since 2013 and why New Zealanders didn’t learn of her plight sooner.

A wanted Isis terrorist was among three New Zealanders reportedly arrested near the Syrian border by Turkish authorities.

Turkey’s national defence ministry issued a short statement late on Monday evening, saying three New Zealanders were caught trying to enter the country illegally from Syria.

“A 26-year-old woman named S.A. among those caught was identified as a DAESH [Isis] terrorist,” the statement, issued on Twitter, read.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said in a statement it was “aware” of the information.

supplied/Yeni Safak A video published by Yeni Safak, a daily newspaper in Turkey, reportedly showing a New Zealand woman and alleged Isis terrorist arrested near the Syrian border.

READ MORE:

* Last Isis-held enclave: Pressure builds to get civilians out

* Former ministers doing a great job of turning select committee into theatre

* Finding peace in Turkey in times of terrorism



Turkey’s national defence ministry said the three New Zealanders were arrested in the Reyhanli district in the Hatay province, on the Western end of the border with Syria.

The woman was deemed wanted through an Interpol blue notice. A blue notice asks that a police force “collect additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities in relation to a crime".

A video published by Yeni Safak, a daily newspaper in Turkey, reportedly showed the New Zealand woman and two young children in custody.

supplied/Yeni Safak Turkeyâs national defence ministry says three New Zealanders were caught trying to enter the country illegally from Syria.

The woman, wearing a dark blue burqa, was seen holding a toddler. The report said the woman was taken to the courthouse of the largest town in the province, Antakya.

Stuff has asked the police for comment.

Isis, or the Islamic State, is a jihadist terror group which once controlled a vast territory encompassing Syria and Iraq.