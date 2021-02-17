'Beautiful, smart and inspiring student' killed in North Canterbury crash

Kate Gutry was a talented equestrian rider and competed at national and international levels.

A Christchurch schoolgirl who died after crashing into a power pole in North Canterbury was a talented horse rider who had just been made a prefect.

Kate Gutry, a Christchurch Girls' High School (CGHS) student, died in the crash on South Eyre Rd in Swannanoa, Waimakariri, about 3.30pm on Monday.

Stuff understands Gutry, the vehicle's sole occupant, was on her way home from school when it appears she crossed the centre line and hit the pole.

It is understood she was not far from home when the crash happened.

JANE GUTRY/SUPPLIED Gutry, who was in year 13 at Christchurch Girls’ High School, became a whānau prefect this year.

CGHS principal Christine O'Neill said Gutry, who was in year 13, had just been made a whānau prefect.

She said the teenager was an inspirational student who was a talented equestrian at both national and international levels, led the school's kapa haka group, and regularly featured in school speech competitions.

“We’re all incredibly saddened and devastated by the news. She was a beautiful, smart and inspiring student ... [and was] just a wonderful young woman and our thoughts are with her family.”

O'Neill said the school would support students and staff over the coming days.

Alden Williams/Stuff The scene of the crash on South Eyre Rd in Swannanoa, Waimakariri, which happened about 3.30pm on Monday.

Gutry’s mother, Jane Gutry, said she was an “amazing daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, and, cousin”.

“She was loyal, compassionate and fiercely independent.

“She loved her friends and took every opportunity in life. Her passion was her horses and she loved eventing. She was focused and dedicated in everything she did in life.”

Gutry said her daughter was “incredibly proud” to have been named whānau prefect at CGHS this year.

Kate Gutry was born to parents Rob and Jane in Christchurch on May 18, 2003. They and her sisters, Emma and Pippa, lived in Eryewell – a rural area in the Waimakariri district just north of Christchurch.

NZGMA/SUPPLIED Kate Gutry vaults onto her pony Amber at the NZ Mounted Games Association Individuals Championship at the Ellesmere A&P showgrounds during Labour Weekend 2020.

She attended Paparoa Street School and was awarded the Citizenship Cup in year 6. She then attended Heaton Intermediate before starting at CGHS, holding leadership roles at both schools.

According to the NZ Mounted Games Association, Gutry was a favourite in the under-17 division at a national competition at the Ellesmere A&P showgrounds during Labour Weekend 2020.

New Zealand Mounted Games Association president Sue Shanks said Gutry was a “talented horsewoman”, specialising in eventing, show jumping and mounted games.

“Kate was an integral part of the Canterbury Mounted Games Club for the past five years.

“Her positive, kind and bubbly personality along with a determination to achieve paid off with her selection on the NZ under-17 team to the IMGA Worlds competition in Scotland and on the NZ Nations Team to the United States last year.”

Unfortunately both were cancelled because of Covid-19.

Gutry was also a “treasured staff member” at Trent's Estate Vineyard, and her “magnetic personality, hard work ethic and smile” would be greatly missed.

An investigation into the crash continues.