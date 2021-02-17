Parents of missing kayaker Koyren Campbell want to lay their son to rest

Koyren Campbell's boss David Downer has spent the last month searching for him by land, sea and air.

The parents of missing fisherman Koyren Campbell​ are living in hope the sea will return their son to them a month after his kayak was found floating off Wellington’s south coast.

Amanda​ and Darren Campbell​ say their eldest son was quiet, confident, and loved the outdoors. On January 17 he went missing after a morning’s fishing at Tarakena Bay.

They say their 22-year-old son was “as fit as a fiddle” and the realisation Koyren may have met his end in the sea he considered his playground and supermarket was difficult to accept.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Missing kayaker Koyren Campbell's parents, Darren and Amanda Campbell, are living in hope the sea will return him to them. Koyren's kayak was found without him in it at Tarakina Bay on Wellington's south coast on January 17.

“It’s a rolling grief – it just keeps going,” Amanda said.

Campbell Family/Supplied From an early age, Koyren Campbell had an affinity with the outdoors.

From an early age he had an affinity for tramping, hunting and fishing. When he was young, his parents had to learn how to make rabbit stew because of all the bunnies he was bringing back for the pot, and at 16 he began training on an outdoor adventure course.

Koyren was well-prepared and knew what he was doing, Darren said.

“He’d been out with his friend [before he went missing] and the first thing he told him to do was put on his life jacket.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff From left, Koyren Campbell’s boss David Downer with his parents Darren and Amanda on the Wainuiomata coast.

When Koyren’s kayak was found and inspected, it still contained most of his gear and a bin full of fish.

“He was having a good day out,” Darren said.

Koyren had been out in his kayak five days on the trot before his disappearance. Most of the messages to his dad on January 16 were about fishing, and included an account of a shark he hooked near Makara.

“[Biggest] thing I’ve ever hook pulled me a long and cut threw 50lb line.” [sic]

They talked about his intentions for the next day.

Campbell Family/Supplied Koyren Campbell's family are realistic about the chances of their eldest boy walking through the front door of their Wainuiomata home again, but they hope to one day lay him to rest.

“I got till lunch then there’s a thunderstorm,” was his final message.

The official search involving police search and rescue, maritime, and dive units, the Navy and Air Force, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, the Nelson rescue helicopter, Airport rescue boats, and the Coastguard ended on January 22. Little was found save for a few items of clothing on the seafloor.

Amanda and Darren are realistic about the chances of their eldest boy walking through the front door of their Wainuiomata home again, but with an unofficial search co-ordinated by Koyren’s boss, David Downer​, still going, they hope to one day lay him to rest.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff David Downer, right, has placed placards around the coast appealing to the public to keep an eye out for Koyren. He has been in close contact with Koyren’s family, from left, dad Darren, brother Nathan, 18, and mum Amanda.

“The best outcome would be for the sea to give our son back to us,” Amanda said. “We want to bring him home, so we can put him in a good place to rest.”

Downer has spent the last four weeks searching by land, sea and air for the young man who impressed him eight months ago when he walked into his office at D-Fluff Insulation, looked him in the eye and asked for a job as an insulation installer.

”It was cheeky, but he got the job – not many young people have the guts to do that.”

His dedication to bringing Koyren home has taken him around an arc of lower North Island coastline from Paraparaumu in Kāpiti to Pōrangahau in Hawke’s Bay.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Peter Rostedt, of Hutt Valley, helped in the search for Koyren Campbell, who he had never met, soon after he went missing.

Often out with a band of volunteers on a jet ski, bike or on foot, he’s also had access to a plane belonging to the Air Kaikoura Areo Club and drones. He’s distributed pamphlets and fixed placards to fences along the coast appealing for people to keep an eye out for Koyren. Downer has been recording the search on the Find Koyren Facebook page since late January.

Almost all his spare time has been spent looking along isolated pieces of coast in the hope he’ll spot Koyren’s yellow Line-7 life jacket.

Downer says he can’t switch off – he’s even started walking his dogs along the coast to give him a better chance of finding something.

David Downer/Supplied David Downer’s search has taken him as far north as Hawke’s Bay where he and volunteers scoured the waters and coastline.

“I just want to bring some closure to his family. Every moment I’m not out there I feel like I’m letting down his family ... I’m letting Koyren down.”

Amanda says her family, which includes Koyren’s two younger brothers aged 21 and 18, were grateful for Downer’s efforts and the support he has been able to generate.

“It’s very humbling. The outpouring of kindness is very touching.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Downer’s search has given Campbell’s family hope they may get to lay him to rest.

Downer was a stranger to the family before Koyren’s disappearance, but was now a friend for life, she said.

Downer wants to keep the search in the public consciousness and said he’d keep looking for as long as he was able.

“You don’t have to go out to look for him, but if you're walking along the beach or out in the boat, just keep an eye out for anything unusual – he could be anywhere. The way the winds and currents change, if he’s not there today, he could be there tomorrow.”