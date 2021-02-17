Historic wine shop demolished after car crash left it at risk of collapsing

A historic West Auckland landmark has been removed from its site after a vehicle crash left it at risk of collapsing.

The building, near the railway line outside Corban Estate Arts Centre on Great North Rd in Henderson was once a wine depot.

The building was Assid Abraham Corban's solution to 1914 prohibition laws that restricted the sale of alcohol.

Supplied The building was damaged for the second time after a vehicle crashed into it on February 12.

Corban’s main winery buildings were in the ‘dry’ part of West Auckland, so wine could be made there, but not sold.

To combat the problem, the wine depot was built on the other side of the tracks where wine could be sold.

This solution lasted four years, until prohibition laws were tightened further.

West Auckland Historical Society/Supplied Corbans wine shop was opened in 1914 as a way for the family to sell their wines.

But the building had remained at the site until February 12 when it was damaged a second time.

It was damaged for the first time in February 2018 when a car hit it, leaving its bumper among the rubble.

But the latest crash left the site too dangerous.

Corban Estate Arts Centre director Martin Sutcliffe said staff were sad to see the building go.

“It symbolises the Corban family's ingenuity in finding a loophole to sell wine across the border/railway line where it was legal,” Sutcliffe said.

West Auckland Historical Society/Supplied The old wine depot was a well known building in Henderson, councillor Linda Cooper said.

The crash on February 12 saw a vehicle hit the northern corner of the building – leaving it close to collapsing and posing a danger to passing trains, pedestrians and traffic, Sutcliffe said.

“It seems council had no option but to demolish the building.

“We understand all the bricks and tiles have been saved and are being stored, so that it can be rebuilt elsewhere at a later date.”

Waitākere ward councillor Linda Cooper said it was a “terrible shame” the heritage building had to be removed.

There had been plans to restore it following the first time it was damaged, but it was expensive and wasn’t a top priority.

DANIELLE CLENT/Stuff The building has been removed from its site on Great North Rd.

Cooper said engineers visited the site soon after the crash on February 12 and said it was too damaged to be repaired.

Auckland Council had recommended it be deconstructed as soon as possible, Cooper added.

“It’s a tragedy that somebody is driving so fast in a 50 kilometre area that they would damage such a loved and prominent heritage building.

“The old wine depot is part of Henderson history and New Zealand wine history.”

Cooper said she hoped there would be another opportunity to use the bricks for something significant in future.

The Corban family has been approached for comment.