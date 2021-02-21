Pukekohe's historical railway station building faces demolition

The building at Pukekohe’s train station has been there since 1913. (File photo)

After more than a century, Pukekohe’s railway station building must be demolished or moved, to make way for electrification of the train lines.

The Franklin Historical Society wants the building to live on in Pukekohe, but say they need the community's help.

KiwiRail has said the building cannot stay on site as it will need the space it occupies for stabling the trains and electrification.

New overhead masts will be built along 19km of track between Papakura and Pukekohe to power electric trains for passengers, and Pukekohe station will be redeveloped to allow for more services and longer trains.

READ MORE:

* Pukekohe electrification ahead but questions still remain

* Town centre plan in Southern Auckland set to be finalised

* Pukekohe to undergo 'game-changing' transformation



Toni Reid, from the Franklin Historical Society, said a site opposite where the station currently stands was being looked at as a possible new home.

But Reid said that site could not be used until 2024 due to the redevelopment of the station, so the building would need to be stored somewhere until then.

“Finding that somewhere and funding the restoration and maintenance of the building are some issues we’re facing,” Reid said.

The railway station was an important part of Pukekohe’s history, Reid said.

“When the railway line was built in the late 1800s, it helped to transform Pukekohe into a thriving town, this building is the last tangible link to the original station.”

A meeting is due to be held with KiwiRail on February 24, when the future of the building will be decided.

Franklin Local Board chairman Andrew Baker said KiwiRail owned the building and the board had been working with the company to try to find a way to save the building, which had no historic classification or protection from the planned demolition.

Baker said the historical society had been asked to come up with a plan for where the building would go by February 24.

“If they can't do this, KiwiRail has made it clear they will consider either a third party taking it away and preserving it as part of an historic village precinct in the Waikato, or demolish it.”

Baker said the local board wanted to help preserve the building but the level of funding needed was outside its capabilities.

Eric Muir, President of the Franklin Historical Society, said there had been a number of submissions to Auckland Transport and the Franklin Local Board asking for the building to be saved.

“Any move to another site would mean the station loses its connection with Pukekohe and thus its heritage value as the oldest remaining public building in Pukekohe,” Muir said.

“Without public support, the station risks being lost to the district or demolished.”

Pukekohe Station is owned by KiwiRail and leased to Auckland Transport.

A KiwiRail spokesman said the building would not need to go until November 2021.

“We support the community taking ownership of the building, and we will work with them around its removal, contributing some cost.

”The meeting is to confirm the next steps and decide whether the community would take ownership of the building.”