Strong winds in Picton Harbour cause ferry delays

Ferries in Picton have been delayed by strong winds.

Hundreds of passengers have been left stranded on an Interislander ferry for hours as strong winds have caused delays for a safe ferry crossing.

Interislander general manager Walter Rushbrook said the 9am sailing of the Kaitaki from Wellington to Picton, carrying about 570 passengers, had experienced difficulty berthing in Picton due to high winds on Tuesday.

Strong south-east gales were causing delays for Cook Strait ferries trying to berth, with winds gusting in excess of 74kmh down Picton Harbour.

Rushbrook said part of the Picton terminal had also been damaged by the “unusually high winds”.

“We are waiting for a lull in the weather to be able to berth safely. The weather is forecast to ease later this evening, but exactly when is unpredictable.”

Rushbrook said Picton tug boats were in position to assist with berthing if necessary. Passengers had been kept advised of the delays, which had also affected later sailings.

Scott Hammond/stuff The Interislander is waiting outside Picton harbour until it is safe to berth. (File photo)

Two return services had been cancelled due to the weather, with all affected customers being contacted.

“We apologise for the inconvenience, however the safety of our passengers and crew must be our number one priority,” Rushbrook said.

A Bluebridge ferry spokesperson said the high winds, particularly in Picton, were also causing delays to its sailings.

“We are monitoring the weather closely and keeping our customers informed.”