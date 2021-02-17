Prominent broadcaster Marcus Lush wins Invercargill City Council by-election

Prominent broadcaster Marcus Lush has been elected onto the Invercargill City Council.

Provisional results indicate the Newstalk ZB has won the by-election for a vacant seat at the Invercargill City Council table.

The position became available when Toni Biddle resigned from council last year citing a “toxic” culture at the council as one of the reasons.

Voting closed at midday on Wednesday with the council releasing provisional results at 1.30pm confirming Lush had won by a big margin.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill by-election candidate Marcus Lush with his family, from left, son Denver, 5, partner Vanessa Underwood, and son Tracker, 7, in Bluff.

He picked up 7003 of the 13,991 votes cast, with his closest fellow candidate Wayne Harpur, who got 1457 votes.

Lush said he was “overwhelmed” by the result.

“It seems to be a pretty convincing victory. I’m blown away.”

He planned to continue his nationwide show, Marcus Lush Nights, which he hosts every weekday between 8pm-12pm.

Deputy Electoral Officer Michael Morris said while special votes still need to be counted, as well as any votes dropped off to our ballot boxes on the finalo day of voting, the margin between the candidates was significant and enough that he was confident Lush will be Invercargill’s next councillor.

It was not yet known how many votes have been cast on Wednesday morning, however, the return rate to was 34.86 per cent of eligible voters.

When announcing in January that he would stand for the council, Lush said: ''It's pretty easy to be in Invercargill and quibble ... about what is wrong with the place, but it is a bit different when you have to change it.”

The former Aucklander, who has been prominent in both television and radio roles since the 1990s, moved south in 2002.

During the election campaign, the Bluff local said the shift was one of the best decisions he has ever made.

He lives in Bluff with partner Vanessa Underwood and their sons Denver and Tracker.

Lush is about to join a council that came under fire last year.

It included the Department of Internal Affairs raising concerns in August about significant conflict at the council.

An independent review was conducted which pointed to a “leadership void” at the council, with the report circling Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt as being a key problem in that void. Shadbolt himself has since rubbished the report saying he had been unfairly singled out.

As a result, two independent observers have been appointed to the council to help improve governance.

When announcing he was standing Lush felt now was a good time to join the council to be able to tap into the knowledge of the two observers.

RESULTS

Marcus Lush – 7003 votes

Wayne Harpur – 1457

Simon Edwards – 1090

Kevin Mulrooney – 1069

Tom Downey – 967

David Pottinger – 927

Wade Devine – 849

Carl Heenan – 418

Bernadine Goldsmith – 144