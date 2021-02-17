Emergency text alert to help find missing man fails to generate leads

Police are asking for help to find Raymond Horn, who is missing from his home in invercargill.

Police have for the first time sent out an emergency text alert to mobile phones in Invercargill asking residents to help solve a case – but it has yet to provide any leads.

The emergency alert was sent to the mobile phones of central Invercargill residents just after 8pm on Tuesday, asking recipients to search their properties for 68-year-old Raymond Horn.

Horn was last seen at 8am on Monday at his Mary St home and was still unaccounted for early on Wednesday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they had serious concerns for Horn’s safety as he had now been missing more than 48 hours.

Horn was non-verbal and walked with a shuffle.

He was thought to be wearing a light-coloured polo style shirt, a black and red coloured jacket, gym shoes and sweatpants or jeans.

Police were urging Invercargill residents to search their properties, even if they had done previously, as he was believed to be on foot and may have wandered onto a property.

And anyone with CCTV on their properties was asked to review the footage and submit it to police if they saw anyone who looked like Horn.

READ MORE:

* Police appeal for help to find missing Invercargill man

* Fire and Emergency NZ apologise for delayed emergency alert after Hāwera ammonia leak

* 'Loud' alarm blares from millions of phones as emergency alert system is tested across NZ



The police spokeswoman said Horn was a vulnerable missing person, which was why the text alert was sent out.

Police had partnered with the National Emergency Management Agency to send out the alerts when deemed necessary in New Zealand.

“However the officers involved believe this to be the first time it has been used in the Invercargill area. It was issued to mobile phones in the central Invercargill area,” the police spokeswoman said.

“At this stage, unfortunately Mr Horn has not been found and we are still seeking information on his whereabouts.”

Police acknowledged the twelve Land Search and Rescue volunteers out in the field searching on Wednesday, and the members of Amateur Radio Emergency Communications (AREC) group who were working with the incident management team.

“If you know where Raymond is, please call 111 and quote event number P045508171.”