Raymond Horn's sister 'scared as hell' as search continues

Invercargill man Raymond Horn [pictured here in 2013 before a stroke disabled him] has been missing since Monday morning. Police believe he may be in a shed or garage on someone’s property in the Mary St and Macmaster Street area, close to where he lived at the Walmsley House rest home.

Missing Invercargill man Raymond Horn, who has not been seen since Monday morning after disappearing from a rest home, “played hard” throughout his life.

But he had a stroke in 2017 and at the time of his disappearance, the 68-year-old could not talk, walked with a shuffle and was known to get confused, his sister said.

He was last seen at 8am on Monday at the Walmsley House rest home, where he was living, but didn’t turn up for lunch.

Rest home staff reported him missing after being unable to locate him themselves.

Ongoing search efforts and police pleas for public information over the past two days have failed to generate any confirmed sightings of Horn.

His sister, Wendy Lee-Arona, said she was scared for him.

“I’m scared as hell because I don’t know where he is, I don’t understand what’s happened.”

His routine was to go outside the rest home for a smoke and a “small walk” down Macmaster St, she said.

“He would always come back ... this is out of character.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Wendy Lee-Arona, sister of missing Invercargill man Raymond Horn, is extremely concerned for his welfare.

She said her brother could not walk distances “further than around the block” without stopping to sit on the fence, given his hip and leg problems, and she did not believe he could be far away.

“I can’t see him crossing a main road ... someone must have seen him, that’s what I can’t understand, he should have been seen walking.”

Invercargill-raised Horn, whose only child Brendon died of a heart attack at age 14, was a truck driver in Christchurch for many years.

“He worked hard, played hard, smoked hard and drank hard, that was his life,” his sister said.

However, following his stroke in 2017 his sister moved him to Invercargill and he had been living at Walmsley House, on Mary St, for the past six months.

Michael Parker, chief executive of Presbyterian Support Southland which owns Walmsley House, said Walmsley House was not a secure unit - it was a rest home and residents could come and go as they pleased.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Sergeant Ian Martin, at the search and rescue base in Invercargill, as the search for Raymond Horn, 68, continued into Wednesday evening.

He understood Horn had never wandered from the rest home “for any length of time” before, so it was out of character for him do so.

“It’s out of character. We are really concerned for him ... staff are really upset because they keep thinking, should we have noticed something or not.”

Parker said he could not talk about Horn’s medical condition but he was “appropriately placed at rest home level”.

On Tuesday night, police sent out an emergency text alert to mobile phones in Invercargill asking residents to help solve Horn’s disappearance. However, no leads were generated.

The emergency alert asked recipients to search their properties for Horn.

Sergeant Ian Martin said Horn, who did not have a cellphone, was about 160cm tall and 55kgs.

“We still think he is in the area close to Mary St, there’s nothing to suggest he has gone out of Invercargill.”

Search teams had searched the majority of properties in the area around where Horn lived, and parks had also been searched.

Given Horn’s medical condition it was possible he was holed up in someone's garden shed or garage, and Martin urged the public to check their properties and any video surveillance footage they may have.

Martin said there were no suggestions of foul play.

Horn was thought to be wearing a light-coloured polo style shirt, a black and red coloured jacket, gym shoes and sweatpants or jeans.

A police spokeswoman said Horn was a vulnerable missing person, which was why the text alert was sent out on Tuesday night.

Police had partnered with the National Emergency Management Agency to send out the alerts when deemed necessary in New Zealand.

“The officers involved believe this to be the first time it has been used in the Invercargill area. It was issued to mobile phones in the central Invercargill area.”

Anyone who knows of Horn’s whereabouts should call 111 and quote event number P045508171.