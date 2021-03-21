Uplift of newborn babies falls to lowest point in five years

The number of babies being taken from their parents aged less than one month old is dropping.

As of November 2020, 119 babies less than one month old were taken into care by Oranga Tamariki.

While figures for December were unavailable, it put 2020 on track to be the lowest the number has been in five years.

The highest was in 2017, when 256 babies were taken into care.

Oranga Tamariki Chief Social Worker Grant Bennett said a big point for change was a Hastings uplift in 2019.

In that case, staff tried to take a six-day-old baby from his mother at Hawke's Bay Hospital. A review found there were mistakes into how the case was handled.

A major change since then was the expectation that whānau and family were brought into the process early on when concerns were raised, Bennett said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Oranga Tamariki Chief Social Worker Grant Bennett says family hui are now a key expectation.

Prior to that the family hui was something that only ever occurred in an ad hoc way, but it was now a key expectation.

“Bringing family in early, that was one of the big changes.”

A lot of safety planning was also done with midwives and whānau to build support.

Bennett said the decision to take a child into care didn’t just rest on the shoulders of one social worker, and was one of the most difficult decisions they had to make.

“It’s always a judgement call,” Bennett said.

He said decisions were made in conjunction with colleagues, and a child could only be taken by Oranga Tamariki if the parents agreed, or if a court order was made through the Family Court.

RNZ New youth and family laws were implemented by Oranga Tamariki in July 2018. (First published July 1, 2019)

When a child was taken, a key expectation was they would be placed with whānau, Bennett said.

“We want children to be living safely with their families.”

Information received by Stuff included an analysis on babies under 30 days old being placed in Oranga Tamariki care.

Researchers studied 62 of 242 cases from July 2017 until June 2018 and found that in most cases, Oranga Tamariki worked with whānau over a number of months to try and ensure the baby stayed at home.

However, the two most common factors that saw newborns removed were substance abuse or family violence.

Other factors were medical neglect, and parental difficulties in being able to recognise and respond to the needs of a newborn child.

Once a baby had been taken into Oranga Tamariki custody, more than half were cared for, in the short-term, by non-whānau carers.

However, this was usually for a short time before the baby was transferred into the care of whānau or the parents.

In the 40 cases that involved tamariki Māori in the review, 31 were cared for by whānau, or work had been done to return them to their parents.