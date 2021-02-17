One dead, another seriously injured in crash on State Highway 6 near Hokitika

A rescue helicopter at the scene of a fatal crash on State Highway 6, near Hokitika.

One person has died in a head-on collision between a van and a car at a section of controlled roadworks on State Highway 6 on the West Coast.

The crash happened at about 1.10pm on Wednesday just north of Hokitika on the Kumara Junction Highway, between Seaview Hill Rd and Keogans Rd, a police spokesperson said.

Senior sergeant Brent Cook said the driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene after being trapped in the wreckage.

Another person was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter in a serious condition, and two with moderate injuries were taken to Grey Hospital by ambulance.

Google The road into Hokitika where a fatal crash happened near the glow worm dell just north of the West Coast town.

Cook said the crash happened at roadworks near the glow worm dell just north of Hokitika.

“It was roadworks controlled by stop/go and police are investigating,” he said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters were also at the scene.

The police serious crash unit is attending.

SH6 is closed while emergency services work at the scene, and diversions are in place.