Wellington assault victim dies after life support switched off
The victim of an assault in Wellington’s central city has died, after his life support was switched off.
The man was assaulted on Saturday night about 7.15pm, outside Te Papa on Cable St, and was taken to Wellington Hospital in critical condition.
Life support was switched off on Wednesday, Stuff understands.
On Tuesday, police said a 28-year-old man had been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to injure and was due to appear in the Wellington District Court on Monday.
Police are calling for people who may have witnessed the assault or been in the area around 7pm-7.30pm to contact them.
- Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact police on the 105 number and quote the file 210213/2643.
Stuff