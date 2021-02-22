Instructor who secretly filmed girlfriend during sex denied a discharge without conviction

Former outdoor instructor Allan Carpenter has been convicted of making an intimate visual recording.

An outdoor instructor who videoed himself and his then girlfriend engaged in sexual activity in April last year has had his plea for a discharge without conviction denied.

Judge Maree MacKenzie said there were two defining factors in her decision – the “gross breach of trust and highly intrusive nature of what was filmed”.

Allan Raymond Carpenter, 25, who had earlier admitted guilt to making an intimate visual recording, argued in the Taupō District Court this month that the consequences of conviction would be out of all proportion to the gravity of his offending.

They would, said defence counsel Lucin Fraser, present a “bar rather than a hurdle” on the road to any future employment in the outdoor adventure sector.

Police opposed the application.

The incident had had a profound impact on the victim, said Judge MacKenzie, noting the inherent harm of such offending.

“It has left a permanent scar. It was distressing and as she says it was the most painful and traumatic experience of her life. Amongst other things she feels devastated by the invasion of her privacy, particularly when her boundaries had been made clear to you.

“The victim impact statement reveals the incident has had a catastrophic impact on (her) mental health and well-being. It has impacted all aspects of her life to the point where there are trust issues with men, and it has impacted her views on relationships. It has altered her perception of the world.”

Judge MacKenzie took issue with a number of arguments advanced by Carpenter and material presented in support that the offending was out of character.

The prosecutor had filed a memorandum saying this was not the first time Carpenter had filmed himself and a partner being intimate, she said.

“On a previous occasion you had taken a recording of another partner, and you engaged in sexual relations. She says you contacted her after the incident with (the current victim) came to light. She says she was not aware of the existence of the video until you told her recently and prior to her being contacted by the police.”

No charges were pursued relating to that video.

Supplied Former outdoor instructor Allan Carpenter has had his application for a discharge without conviction on charges of making an intimate visual recording denied.

The judge also disagreed with the defence on the level of spontaneity in Carpenter’s actions, characterising it as opportunistic but deliberate.

“There must have been some deliberate steps ... there was either a plan for intimacy or you planned to initiate intimacy. You planned to turn on the video, conceal it with your hat whilst (the victim) was out of the room.

“I do not accept the submission … that this was truly spontaneous.”

In the summary of facts, Judge MacKenzie stated that Carpenter removed blanketing from the victim, revealing her naked body. The camera recorded the couple engaged in sexual activity for about 15 minutes.

She agreed however that there would be stigma in a conviction “given the nature of the charge and the underpinning facts” and there was a likely serious impact on future career prospects in the adventure industry that could be impermeable.

“Those things are ordinary expected consequences and must normally yield to an employer’s right to know.”

She felt asking for a discharge without conviction was seeking to conceal the underlying facts from any potential employer.

“A prospective employer in the outdoor educational experience field would likely be critically interested in knowing about an issue that will impact on trust, particularly in an area which relies on high trust and confidence. I assess it will be wrong to conceal this from prospective employers who are best placed to make an employment decision having all the facts including your otherwise good character, your experience in the industry, your degree, and lack of convictions.”

Any job hunting difficulties Carpenter would have in future were ordinary consequences and not “out of all proportion to the gravity of offending”, Judge MacKenzie said.

In convicting Carpenter and declining the application she agreed with the defence counsel that no further penalty was required – the charge carries a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment – accepting conviction would be a serious penalty.

She ordered Carpenter to make an emotional harm reparation payment of $500 and the destruction of an SD card and USB hard drive but declined to order the wiping of memory on other devices taken by police as too speculative.

After further deliberation she also ruled a protection order be put in place for the victim.

“It clearly draws some lines around the two of you. It is a non-contact order.”