Quake baby Alyssa Blackman turns 10: 'When I tell adults my birthday they make a funny face'

Alyssa Blackman plans to celebrate her birthday with a sleepover with friends.

Born a few hours after a devastating magnitude-6.2 earthquake struck Christchurch, the happy 10-year-old is among a handful of children in the city known as “the quake babies”.

Her peers might not understand the date's significance, but Alyssa said she always gets a reaction when she tells an adult she was born on February 22, 2011.

“Whenever I tell an adult what day my birthday is, their faces go all funny.

“They always tell me I am a special girl.”

Her mum, Jo Cordner, agrees wholeheartedly.

“Alyssa is just the sweetest girl in every way.”

She was due on February 22 but when Cordner saw her midwife that morning for a check-up, there were no signs of “baby action”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff “Quake baby” Alyssa Blackman was born on February 22, 2011. She loves art, dancing and drama.

When the earthquake hit at 12.51pm, she was at home and had just settled her toddler son into bed.

When she instinctively rushed back to check on him, she was thrown violently against a wall by the force of the shaking. Two hours later she went into labour.

After a frantic drive through police cordons to hospital, Cordner gave birth during severe aftershocks in an operating theatre powered by a generator. An hour after Alyssa arrived, they were sent home. The hospital needed the room to treat the injured.

Perhaps unsurprisingly considering her entry into the world, Alyssa loves drama.

She enjoys art, dancing and wants to be a “professional actor” one day.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Christchurch "earthquake babies" Alyssa Blackman and Lola Romero enjoy a party for their fifth birthdays in 2016. (Video first published February 2016)

As part of her birthday sleepover this week, friends will act out a play.

“When I was at pre-school, my best friend was Lola. She was born on the same day as the September 4, 7.1 earthquake,'' Alyssa said.

''But then we went to different schools, so I only see her at cricket sometimes now, but I think we will be friends forever because of our birthdays.”

Cordner has lovingly curated a scrapbook of stories about the day of her daughter’s birth.

“Many people have said to me that the quake babies give them hope and something positive to think about on that sad date,” she said.

“Wherever Alyssa goes in life, her earthquake-induced arrival will always be a part of her adventures.”