Push to get airport bus back to Lower Hutt attracts 700 public submissions in a day

A mass public transport system is due to be constructed between Wellington Railway Station and the airport as part of the $6.4 billion Let's Get Wellington Moving programme.

A campaign for the reinstatement of a direct bus service between Wellington Airport and Lower Hutt is gaining traction, with 1100 supporters getting on board in just three days.

On Friday, Hutt City Council announced it, along with Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen and Lower Hutt-based National MP Chris Bishop, had started a campaign, called Fight for the Flyer, asking people to provide feedback on the Airport Flyer route to the Greater Wellington Regional Council (GWRC) as it consults on its upcoming Regional Public Transport Plan.

The push comes after operator NZ Bus axed the route because it was no longer commercially viable.

Nicholas Boyack/Stuff The Airport Flyer bus pulls up in Lower Hutt, near Queensgate, in 2019.

The GWRC has since said it plans to have a bus service between Wellington Airport and Wellington city up and running again by mid-2022.

The council will make a decision about extending the route to Lower Hutt once submissions on the transport plan close on March 19.

In the first 24 hours after the launch of Fight for the Flyer, 700 people made submissions. During the weekend, another 400 added their voices.

One submitter was a 93-year-old who said trying to get from their Hutt Valley home to the airport to board a plane tovisit relatives in Auckland was difficult without a direct bus.

Another Lower Hutt resident said it was "outrageous and embarrassing” that there wasn't a direct public transport service to the airport.

“Wellington has extreme traffic trouble [which are] worsening daily. [This] forces Hutt valley people to drive to the airport, creating more traffic.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff The Airport Flyer bus service is currently on “pause”.

Hutt City mayor Campbell Barry said Lower Hutt's population was growing and needed appropriate public transport.

“While we shouldn’t have to fight for high-quality public transport, I’m really heartened by the community’s response to this campaign – they’re making sure the Regional Council hears that our city and our people value a direct airport bus service.”

Bishop said Lower Hutt residents paid rates to the regional council, and it was "insulting” they were not catered for in public transport to the airport.

Andersen said the community had fought for the flyer before and won and could ensure they were heard again.

Hutt City Council/Supplied Hutt-based National MP Chris Bishop, Hutt City mayor Campbell Barry and Hutt South MP Labour's Ginny Andersen were at the Petone Fair on Saturday encouraging people to write a submission to the Greater Wellington Regional Council urging it to operate an Airport Flyer service to Lower Hutt.

GWRC chairman Daran Ponter said he had not seen patronage data from when the airport operated the service, but he understood many people who took the Airport Flyer from Lower Hutt were gold cardholders who were going to Wellington city rather than airport.

“They just couldn’t justify operating it. If the city council can show a way in which people’s use of this service has been markedly different we would have to consider that.”