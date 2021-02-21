Search resumes for jet skier missing overnight in Waikato River

Families and friends of a man who fell off his jet ski in the Waikato River on Saturday have been searching for him throughout the night.

Police received a report at 7.56pm on Saturday of a man who had come off his jet ski and a search began near Onewhero, a spokesperson said.

On Sunday morning, authorities as well as family and friends were back scouring the river.

Davina Leathers, sister of the missing man, Calvin Harimate, said friends and family were helping police with the search.

People had travelled from Auckland, Northland and other parts of Waikato in response to a plea asking people to help.

Over 40 family members gathered on Sunday morning to assist in the search, and that number continued to grow throughout the day.

By late afternoon, the family had set up gazebos at Port Waikato and Tūākau Bridge, supporting one another as the search continued.

Police and family members have been searched for missing jet skier Calvin Harimate around Tuakau Bridge.

“We have been here all night,” Harimate’s niece Alessea Herrick said.

“He fell off and his life jacket came off too.”

People were scouring the banks of the river from Tūākau Bridge through to Port Waikato.

Harimate’s car was found parked at Aitken Rd, and it is believed he may have fallen off in that area.

Herrick said: “We have no exact location, we are just starting at the Port and working back towards the bridge.

“Any helpers please come, help us look for him.”

Authorities resumed their search on Sunday after the alarm was raised on Saturday evening.

By mid-morning, Kaumatua George Katipa and police cultural advisor Robert Clarke had placed a rāhui on the river for seven days, or until further notice, whether Harimate is found or not. It covers the Waikato River from Tūākau Bridge through to Port Waikato.

To help enforce the rahui, family members of Harimate placed vehicles in front of boat ramps, preventing members of the public from entering the river.

Clarke said they need calm and clarity when searching.

“We are here to work with the family and police for a good outcome.

“It’s important to have a liaison between police and the family ... to let the family go and do what they need to do, but to also tell them to be safe.”

A karakia for the family and the river was also conducted.

Police have also asked members of the public with information or possible sightings to come forward.

The police Eagle helicopter from Auckland joined in the search near Frost Rd, Onewhero, about 15km inland from Port Waikato, on Saturday.

A flight radar tracking website showed the helicopter making multiple loops just upriver from the bend of the river, south of Aka Aka.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Maritime Unit on 0800 10 28 35.