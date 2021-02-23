Gym apologises for withdrawing woman's membership after she laid sexual assault complaint about trainer

Police are investigating three indecent assault complaints relating to an incident at a Christmas Party for Wellington-based gym, The Lion Pit.

A Wellington gym has apologised after a woman who laid a sexual assault complaint about a trainer was kicked out of the gym and blocked from their social media sites.

The central-city combat gym, The Lion Pit (TLP), has also apologised after a person using its social media account called those commenting about the allegations “a bunch of halfwitted, gullible, imbecile sheep with no facts, context or evidence”.

Earlier this month, police confirmed it received three reports of indecent assault relating to an alleged incident in December.

“Police are treating the allegations seriously, and officers are actively following a number of enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident,” a spokeswoman said.

One of the complainants posted on social media saying she had been kicked out of the gym and blocked from their social media accounts, after speaking out about the alleged incident.

“I was very recently kicked out of a gym I grew up in and helped grow as well ... The email broke my heart,” she posted.

The woman, who was posting under her real name, which Stuff is withholding due to legal reasons, alleged she was sexually assaulted at the gym’s Christmas party.

A raft of social media activity about the allegation prompted police to ask people to refrain from posting online while the investigation was ongoing.

“Police understand that these allegations are concerning, but we ask that people do not use social media to name individuals or post personal details, as this could impact on the police investigation,” they said.

When further posts were made last weekend, someone using the gym’s social media account hit out on its own social media page in response.

“Thankful we live in a country that has a legal and justice system in place and not trial by social media by a bunch of half-witted, gullible, imbecile sheep with no facts, context or evidence.

The Lion Pit has apologised for withdrawing a membership from a woman who laid a sexual assault complaint against a trainer.

“The social media detectives and mob need to stop gaslighting and violating the legal process for complaints such as this. So take your scarecrow hats off and put your pitchforks down,” it posted.

The comments were in response to people raising concerns about the gym’s handling of the allegations.

In a statement to Stuff, the gym said the comments “are not reflective of TLP, it’s culture and the care it has for its members and community”.

“We would like to apologise for these comments and their impact. The person responsible for them will have nothing further to do with this matter.”

The gym also confirmed it cancelled the membership of one of the complainants as a result of certain social media activity.

“This was done based on the understanding of the situation we had at the time. It has recently come to our attention that the complainant may not have consented to certain posts about her that factored into this decision. We want to apologise for making an assumption about her involvement and cancelling her membership without talking to her first,” they said.

LTP said it was meeting with the complainant this week to discuss and work through a number of things, including the status of her membership.

In a statement to Stuff, the gym said it couldn't comment on an active police investigation.

“But at this stage we are comfortable with our decision not to pre-empt their outcome and instead put proactive measures in place to enable the trainer in question to continue to work while we await the outcome of that investigation.”

Two weeks ago, all the gym’s members were told of the allegations.

In a post on its private online page, members were told the gym was conducting its own investigation, but the preliminary outcome was that while some parts of the complaint were upheld, there was not enough evidence to make a finding in relation to other parts of the complaint.

TLP said it advised complainants it is committed to developing a code of conduct for people working and training in the gym, developing a strategy to train all staff and fighters on important issues such as consent and family violence, developing a webpage for complaints to be made safely and securely and ensuring a senior member of staff is present and available for members and staff to go to with any concerns at all events where drinking is involved.