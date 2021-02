A family member of one of the 185 victims blows bubbles over the Avon River during the national memorial service.

Hundreds of people gathered at the national earthquake memorial in Christchurch to mark ten years since the deadly February 22nd earthquake.

The service had messages, prayers, poems and the reading out of all 185 people who lost their lives ten years ago.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Hundreds of people attended a memorial service on the banks of the Avon River in Christchurch to mark the tenth anniversary of the February 22, 2011 earthquake.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy both laid wreaths at the memorial wall, which has all the names of the quake victims on it.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke at a memorial service in Christchurch to mark the tenth anniversary of the February 22, 2011 earthquake.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A large display of flowers in cones on Canterbury Earthquake Memorial Day.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Members of the public throw flowers into the Avon River during the national memorial service.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Graham Erikson with grand daughter Hayley throwing flowers into the Heathcote River as a part of the River of Flowers.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A man pays his respects at the CTV site memorial on the 10 year anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The CTV site memorial on the 10 year anniversary.

Joe Johnson/Stuff People throw roses in the water in Beckenham to create a river of flowers as part of commemorations to mark the tenth anniversary of the February 22,2011 earthquake in Christchurch.

Chris Skelton/Stuff People watch on during the memorial service.

