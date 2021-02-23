Pilot whales re-floated for a second time at Farewell Spit

A number of the whales from the original pod have died, but 28 were still alive, and it's hoped will swim to safety.

A pod of long-finned pilot whales have been re-floated for a second time after being re-stranded at Farewell Spit.

Department of Conservation spokeswoman Trish Grant about 28 of the whales were still alive, with Project Jonah marine mammal medics and other volunteers working to re-float the whales now with the high tide from about 8am.

Grant said DOC rangers and about 50 volunteers started searching for the whales at first light, and found the pod at about 7am.

She said a number of whales were dead, but they did not have an exact talley so far.

Braden Fastier/Stuff One of the long-finned pilot whales, which died from the stranding. The skin of the whale had peeled off due to sunburn.

As they did the day before, volunteers formed a human chain to walk the whales out to deeper water – keeping them together as a group to improve their chances of reorienting themselves.

At about 10.30am the volunteers were recalled to the shore to have a rest, after getting the pod out to water which was about chest to neck deep.

A boat with DOC and Project Jonah staff were working to keep the pod together with the volunteers back on land, but it was now a waiting game to see if the whales were able to make it back out to sea.

Stuff Rescuers are back on the scene at Farewell Spit, after 28 whales restranded themselves.

The pod did not appear to have moved from the spot where they were herded to on Monday night, still confused and disoriented and getting stranded in virtually the same place the next morning.

A post on the Project Jonah Facebook page said specialist equipment was being used in this refloat attempt and Massey university researchers were on site assessing the whales. It said the whales were looking fatigued and not showing huge drive to head out to deeper water.

The pod of 49 whales had been found stranded near the base of Farewell Spit at about 9.30am on Monday morning.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Volunteer Petra Juric of Nelson attends to a juvenile Pilot Whale, one of the 49 that were stranded at Farewell Spit on Monday.

Over the course of the day, about 150 volunteers worked to keep the whales cool and wet as they prepared to re-float them on the high tide.

Some volunteers had been with their whales for up to six hours, dousing them in buckets of water, digging holes around them to fill up with water, and covering them in wet sheets and towels.

By the time they were refloated, about 38 of the 49 whales had survived.

At about 6.30pm, a human chain of volunteers helped guide the pod back out to sea in chest-deep water.

Nina Hindmarsh Volunteers worked through the day and into the night on Monday to keep the whales wet and alive.

Volunteers wearing wetsuits sat in seawater up to their necks and held the whales to stop them from swimming away.

Some were getting frisky and thrashing about, while baby whales darted around volunteers in the water, looking for their parents and family members.

DOC whale stranding operations manager Darren Foxwell said first they had to re-float the animals to let them get their balance back, and then let them go as a pod.

"So they re-orientate, and we keep them together, otherwise there's a risk of re-stranding if they take off on their own.”

Nina Hindmarsh/Stuff Volunteers are working to keep stranded whales alive until they can refloat them at high tide at Farewell Spit Whale.

Project Jonah communications and volunteer co-ordinator Louisa Hawkes said the main concern for whales was overheating, because the whales were black, which attracted the heat, and they were covered in a layer of blubber.

"The priority is keeping them cool and wet."

About 2pm, a woman who was standing close to the rear of one of the largest whales was struck repeatedly by its tail, when the animal began flapping violently in distress, breaking her ankle.

The volunteer was seen crawling away and clutching her ankle, with others rushing to help, including a doctor who was also helping at the scene.

Nina Hindmarsh/Stuff As the high tide came in on Monday evening, roughly 38 of the 49 long-finned pilot whales that had been stranded were encircled by the human chain, after being re-grouped by the volunteers.

She was driven to the base of the spit and treated by an ambulance crew before being flown to Nelson Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Following the incident, DOC staff were walking around reminding volunteers to keep a safe distance from the whales, and to remember that they were "still wild animals".

The last mass stranding at Farewell Spit was in 2017, when an estimated 600-700 whales stranded. About 400 were successfully re-floated, but approximately 250 died.