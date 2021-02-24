Man allegedly broke into four homes and assaulted a woman, before camping overnight in a family’s ceiling

Dyllan Rowe is facing 26 charges relating to alleged offending over about a month.

A man who allegedly broke into a family home and stayed overnight in the ceiling, had earlier broken into four other homes and assaulted a woman, police say.

Dyllan​ Rowe​, 28, is facing 26 charges, including 19 burglary charges, relating to an alleged crime spree throughout Porirua and Wellington from January 6 until February 11.

Overnight on January 29-30, a man broke into a family home on Kenya St in the suburb of Ngaio, and camped out overnight in the attic, before falling through the ceiling and escaping by jumping 3 metres from a window.

Police were notified of an intruder in the property early the next morning and a spokeswoman said initial inquiries suggested the intruder had hidden in an attic area overnight and left the property at around 5.50am.

READ MORE:

* Man breaks into family home, stays overnight in attic before falling through ceiling and escaping

* Man's 'burglary spree' undone after police spot meth pipes in house bus

* Tauranga bar burgled twice within six hours



“After jumping through a window to escape, the man fled on foot through the sections of neighbouring properties,” she said.

Police have charged Rowe with breaking into the Kenya St home and another on the same street, as well as three other homes on a nearby street, Trelissick Cres, on January 29.

He has also been charged with assaulting a woman while fleeing a property on the same day.

A few days later police allege Rowe broke into two Upper Hutt homes, two businesses in Pāuatahanui and one in Kāpiti. He was also charged with being in possession of methamphetamine and causing damage to a window.

Prior to this, police allege Rowe broke into eight properties and businesses between January 6 and January 11 in the suburbs of Kenepuru, Churton Park, Tawa, Grenada North and Pukerua Bay, damaged three vehicles, failed to appear in court and failed to stop for police.

Appearing in Porirua District Court on Tuesday morning, Rowe entered no plea and was remanded in custody until March 23.

Rowe’s lawyer said he suffered injuries during his arrest which resulted in him undergoing surgery.

Police declined to comment on the injuries and the arrest as the matter was before the courts.