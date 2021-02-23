5.7 magnitude quake south-west of Stewart Island

An earthquake was recorded 85km north-west of Snares Islands on Tuesday afternoon. [GeoNet]

People throughout Southland felt an earthquake at 5.07pm Tuesday.

GeoNet recorded the 5.7 magnitude quake, 95 kilometres north-west of Snares Islands/Tini Heke.

The quake was reported to be 5km deep and produced light shaking.

Snares Islands/Tini Heke is about 170kms south-west of Oban.

More than 330 people reported feeling the quake.

Most people who felt it were in southern Southland, including one extreme shaking report in Invercargill.

Shaking was reported as far afield as the North Island.

Joy Leask, from A Grand View Backpackers on Stewart Island, said she felt two short tremors.

“I was sitting at the window and there was a little shake,” she said, but “not enough to shake the light fitting”.

If she was not sitting down, she said she might not have noticed it.

Leask said Stewart Island usually felt “quite a good jolt” whenever there was an earthquake of “magnitude seven or so down at the Snares”.”