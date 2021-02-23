Warm spell across Aotearoa to linger in the north, as rain arrives in the south

The persistent warm spell hanging about the country is set to stick around for a bit longer, but those in the South Island are in for strong gales and heavy rain.

Aotearoa has seen warm, dry summer conditions and temperatures soar past 30 degrees Celsius the past week, thanks to a high lingering about the country.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam​ said there wouldn't be much change for the North Island this week. But parts of the lower South Island would see heavy rain and gales up to 130kmh on Wednesday.

A strong wind warning is currently in place for Fiordland and Southland, west of Mossburn until late Wednesday morning. MetService warns north to northwest gales could rise to severe gale gusting 120kmh at times.

Other strong wind warnings will be in place throughout the day on Wednesday for the Canterbury High Country, Westland areas south of Fox Glacier, and Queenstown Lakes District.

Gales in the Canterbury High Country especially could reach up to 130kmh, MetService warns.

Strong wind watches are in place on Wednesday for the Canterbury plains south of Darfield, Otago and the Queenstown Lakes District, and Southland from Mossburn east and Steward Island.

On Wednesday, a heavy rain warning is in place for the Westland Ranges and areas south of Otira throughout the day, as well as Fiordland.

Heavy rain watches are also in force for the Buller Ranges and Westland north of Otira, Nelson west of Motueka, and Southland west of Mossburn and south of Manapouri, including Stewart Island on Wednesday.

Although rain and gales are set to sweep the south, eastern parts of the country can expect to see those hot days continue.

On Tuesday, temperatures in Canterbury climbed up to 31C, which was about 10C warmer than average for this time of year, Bellam said.

Other warm areas included Whakatāne and Auckland which had slighter higher than average overnight temperatures predicted for Tuesday, with 18C and 19C respectively, he said.

On Wednesday, Masterton was forecast to have the warmest day with 28C, which was 4C above average for this time of year. While Whanganui would also reach 26C, which was also 4C above average.

In the South Island, 31C was forecast for Christchurch on Wednesday, with 30C in Ashburton and Timaru.

However, on Thursday, Cantabrians would feel a significant change in the weather with temperatures expected to drop down to 21C. “It's a cool change for them,” Bellam said.