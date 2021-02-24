Wellington Mayor Andy Foster calls for independent review into city council, calls for end to infighting

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster has called for an independent review into Wellington City Council. (File photo)

Foster told councillors of the move at the beginning of a council meeting on Wednesday.

The mayor said the rancour and partisanship among councillors needed to stop and said the council has "reached a crossroads".

“It’s become apparent that we have arrived at a crossroads that requires us to make significant changes in our governance, and the time to do that is now,” Foster said.

“It is in my capacity as mayor, and my responsibility, to set the direction for what happens next.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Foster has endured a tough time as mayor since taking over from Justin Lester in October 2019. (File photo)

“We need to listen to the voices of our community in its call for the infighting to stop.”

Foster went on to say the move was in response to comments made by Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta on Tuesday that she was not considering appointing a commissioner for the council, “as yet”.

“The fact that she’s even formally commented should be of concern to all elected members,” Foster said.

“The minister went on to say that her preference is to ensure that local government and councils have the ability to undertake other avenues to be able to strengthen their governance, or to seek advice and support, and that fits exactly with my thinking about these matters.

“We need to find a way forward together, and therefore we need a new set of tools.

“Therefore today, I am commencing the process for an independent review.

“I want to ensure that Wellington City Council retains a democratically-elected council.”

The council has been plagued by dysfunction and disagreements among some councillors since they were elected in October 2019.

In April last year, Foster recruited an independent facilitator to help iron out some of the disputes.

However, the dysfunction has continued, with matters coming to a head again on Thursday following Foster's late proposal to privatise parts of the city’s central library building.

“We’ve had a succession of incidents and comments over a period of time that have given cause to an environment of public and media speculation, and now ministerial comment,” Foster told councillors on Wednesday.

“Their belief in our ability as councillors as an elected group to govern has been shaken and eroded.

“I want us all as elected representatives to seize this moment, dispel the current atmosphere of rancour and partisanship, and move to a position where we can make better decisions and focus on what really matters.”

Councillor Simon Woolf said his reaction upon hearing the Mayor’s announcement was “relief”.

“It needed to happen, things aren't working collegially. While people have different political views, there are 15 of us and if we work closely together and come to a consensus and work for the common good of Wellington, things can be great, but currently, it’s far from it," he said.

He blames a lack of experience from some councillors for the dysfunction.

“Some of our councillors perhaps have not been involved in governance previously, they haven’t been involved in business or sat on boards. There’s a lot of goodwill, but experience counts for a lot," he said.

Councillor Rebecca Matthews said she was surprised by the announcement, and disagreed with the mayor’s diagnosis that infighting was to blame for council dysfunction.

“It’s natural that there are differences around the table. There have been differences at every single council that the mayor has been a member of, and he as a councillor has disagreed sometimes. We do need to accept that is a normal part of local government,” she said.

Foster said the review will examine relevant information pertaining to council decisions; including face-to-face meetings with key internal and external people; observe the governance practice of the council, and provide a recommended action plan to make the council a high-performing one.

Foster asked councillors to stand to show their support for the move, with all 14 councillors standing.

“Thank you, councillors,” he said.

“That gives me great confidence in the way in which we can move forward.”