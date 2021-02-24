Three rescued from sinking yacht in Marlborough Sounds

Three people have been rescued off a yacht that was taking on water in rough conditions in the outer Marlborough Sounds.

Maritime NZ spokesman Vince Cholewa said the boat's crew, who were located near Cape Jackson, contacted the Maritime Radio Service at 6.48am and activated their distress beacon at 6.50am.

Cholewa said there were three people on board the 14 metre vessel, which had been sinking slowly with water coming into the bilge.

He said both the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Bluebridge Rescue Boat were on the scene, with police and coastguard coordinating the rescue.

READ MORE:

* Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter called out five times in 12 hours

* Men injured in Kenepuru Sound boating incident thought to have collided with object late at night

* Helicopter pulls three boaties off rock after Kaikōura mayday call



Marlborough harbourmaster Luke Grogan said despite the rough conditions the coastguard was able to rescue the yachties and was taking them to Picton. The yacht was likely taking on water due to a leak, he said.

The yacht was now anchored in Port Gore and the harbourmaster was working to secure the boat.

Do you know anything email newstips@stuff.co.nz