Two people airlifted to hospital after two-car crash in Auckland's Dome Valley

Three people have been taken to hospital after a two car crash in the Dome Valley (File photo).

Two people have been airlifted to Auckland City Hospital after a crash in the Dome Valley, north Auckland.

St John Ambulance spokeswoman Beverley Tse said one patient in a critical condition had been airlifted to the hospital by an Auckland Westpac Rescue helicopter.

Another person in a serious condition had been airlifted by Northland Emergency Services Trust.

She said a third person in a serious condition was transported via ambulance to the hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash, near Waiwhiu Conical Peak Rd, about 11.30am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ earlier said people were trapped in the vehicles.

There are significant roadworks underway on SH1 from Puhoi through to Wellsford, as part of the Ara Tūhono motorway construction and NZTA's project to make the journey through the Dome Valley safer.

Much of the road is down to a single lane in each direction, with speed limited to 50kmh.

State Highway 1 has been closed between Warkworth and Wellsford as a result of the crash.

Police have set up diversions on SH1 at Kaipara Flats Rd to the south, and Wayby Valley Rd to the north.

Motorists travelling between Wellsford and Auckland are advised to take the alternative route via SH16 to avoid these diversions.

Otherwise, motorists can expect delays with diversions expected to remain in place for some time.