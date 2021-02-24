Man doing landscaping killed by rolling vehicle at Banks Peninsula property

The fatal incident happened on Bayview Cres in Duvauchelle about 4pm on Tuesday. (File photo)

A man died after a vehicle rolled down a driveway and ran him down while he was doing landscaping work.

Emergency services were called to the fatal incident on Bayview Cres in Duvauchelle, near Akaroa, about 4pm on Tuesday.

The man, who was 53, was carrying out landscape work on a property when he was struck by an unoccupied vehicle that had rolled down a driveway, a police spokeswoman said.

Members of the public tried to save him, but he died at the scene, she said.

READ MORE:

* Police investigate fatal crash on Banks Peninsula near Christchurch

* Husband saw wife's fatal crash off the side of a road in Banks Peninsula, Canterbury

* Banks Peninsula victim killed doing roadside clearance



A Bayview Cres resident told Stuff one of the members tried to help the man by using a community defibrillator.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.

WorkSafe has also been notified.