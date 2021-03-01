Waikato council abandons plan for compulsory body cameras on staff

Waikato Regional Council floated the idea of compulsory body cameras for the health and safety of staff, but legal advice showed that could breach the Bill of Rights.

A Waikato council has thrown out a plan to force staff to wear body cameras when conducting enforcement field work.

Death threats and gun shots fired in the vicinity of regional council staff prompted councillors to call for mandatory surveillance for some staff in December 2020.

The Strategy and Policy Committee recommended staff in the Waihou constituency wear body cameras when entering private land for a potential enforcement investigation, as part of a one-year trial.

Waihou councillor Stu Husband had raised the idea, saying body cameras could keep staff safe – he had experienced death threats in the field, he said.

READ MORE:

* Shots, death threats prompt calls for body cameras on Waikato council staff

* Climate roadmap to nowhere: regional council split on policy causes delays

* Waikato Regional Council overhauls its committee structure



“I personally have sat on a porch with a staff member, with a man saying he was going inside to get a gun to kill us both.

“I have personally been sitting with staff who have been threatened to be killed, four times over seven years.”

A recent report recorded 43 incidents of threats, aggression, or violence involving the council in the past four years – three relate to gun shots in the vicinity of work.

Regional council staff, in the Maritime and Incident Response Teams, already wear body cameras but can choose when and where to use them.

Legal advice considered by the council in December showed the policy could breach the Bill of Rights by invading the privacy of both members of the public and staff.

The council would have to carefully consider the security and duration of storing the video footage, the potential of releasing footage under official information requests, and the risk of privacy breaches to public and staff if videos appeared on social media, the report had said.

Others suggested the presence of cameras might only inflame tempers in a tense situation.

Now, months later, the council has abandoned the idea in this week's full council meeting.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Councillors abandoned a policy for compulsory body cameras at this week’s full council meeting.

Waipā-King Country councillor Stu Kneebone said futher legal advice indicated Husband’s health and safety worries wouldn’t be alleviated through body cameras.

Thames-Coromandel councillor Denis Tegg agreed, saying it was futile to keep considering the policy.

“I don't see the logic to delay, if it's to get another legal opinion, I’m not happy with that because we’ve already spent a fortune for that reason.”

Andrea Fox/Stuff Waikato Regional Councillor Stu Husband said he has seen the public issuing death threats against staff four times in the past seven years.

In an about-turn, Husband said he didn't want to force staff to wear body cameras, because the issue was “becoming a political football”, and heading in a negative direction.

“I want this pulled and gone from council, never to be returned in this format again.”

But he maintained the health and safety policy for staff needed to be addressed, through .

“I’ve been saying for six years someone will get hurt at this council.”

Councillors unanimously decided to abandon the idea for mandatory body cameras as well as the one-year trial.