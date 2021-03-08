Plague of 500,000 pest birds finds safe roost in pest-free lake reserve

Thousands of pest birds are roosting in the trees above this Waikato lake and moving them along isn't that simple.

The forest surrounding a Waikato peat lake has become a haven for pest birds thanks to its predator proof fence which eliminated rats almost a decade ago.

It’s estimated up to 500,000 exotic birds such as sparrows, starlings, swallows and common pigeons are roosting in the trees around Lake Rotopiko between Hamilton and Te Awamutu.

The National Wetlands Trust executive officer Karen Denyer said over the years the birds had discovered the lake environment was the best “rat-free hotel” on offer in the Waipā district.

Tom Lee/Stuff A research project estimates up to 500,000 pest birds are roosting in the trees inside the predator proof fence at Lake Rotopiko.

“We’re sitting in an agricultural environment so there is plenty of food out there for the pest birds on neighbouring farms.

“There are no rats attacking them at night, so word has got around that this is the best place for the birds to book a bed for the night.”

Lake Rotopiko and its margins are managed by the Department of Conservation as a 30ha reserve and a further 10ha is Waipā District Council reserve land.

Tom Lee/Stuff The birds begin their daily pilgrimage to Rotopiko a few hours before sunset.

Restoration of Rotopiko began in 2011, led by the wetlands trust, Ngāti Apakura and the council.

The trust had been trialling “socially acceptable” methods to control the number of exotic birds as part of a research project with Wintec and Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology.

“The students have been getting a handle on the scale of the problem, the number of birds roosting there at night,” Denyer said.

“Their estimates suggest around 500,000 birds, it’s a phenomenal number.”

The research project recorded the accumulated excrement of the birds as well as audio inside the forest during the day, and then in the evening, to estimate the number of exotic birds roosting.

Denyer said the exotic and native birds tended to roost apart, in different areas of the forest at the lake.

Tom Lee/Stuff Bird excrement is turning the forest floor white.

“Exotics have a different diet, they are feeding outside, dining at a different restaurant. Native birds live inside and seem to be in the taller kahikatea forest but this will be a topic for the research project.”

The research project had tried using noise and light to move the pest birds on.

“It worked for a few days but then they just came back.”

Last winter a “hazer” was deployed, which used a fan to spray non-toxic haze into the flight path of birds returning to roost in the evenings.

Denyer described it as “a pepper spray for birds”.

“It’s a liquid made from a grape skin waste product from the wine industry.

WINTEC Wintec science students Sasha Dowling and Dip Barot are measuring guano at Lake Rotopiko.

“It smells like bubblegum so it’s not unpleasant to people.

“It’s also not toxic but it gets into the birds’ nostrils and it’s unpleasant for them.”

The haze had its best chance of working when birds were breathing heavily, when they had just flown a few kilometres to roost back at the lake.

It had a much lower impact on resident birds, such as the native tui and kereru.

NATIONAL WETLANDS TRUST The National Wetlands Trust used a hazer to disturb pest birds roosting in the trees around Lake Rotopiko.

Denyer said the hazer had mixed results but the trust would give it another go this winter.

Other research would also include monitoring invertebrates living at the lake as well as the water and soil quality.

“We have got sparrows building up in numbers and they may be eating other species, such as invertebrates, so we’re doing some monitoring there.

“We know that bird droppings are rich in nutrients. Peat lakes need to be low in nutrients so it could lead to an increase in nitrogen levels in the lake.”

Tom Lee/Stuff The sky fills with birds in the late afternoon above Lake Rotopiko.

Denyer said the research project would be a valuable case study for other wetland projects around the world dealing with similar problems.

“The trust wants to shine some daylight on this issue. It might appear that we have exchanged one predator for another and the project has failed.

“But we can’t leave the rats inside the lake and we’ll continue to look for a solution. I think it opens up a wider conversation about what pest eradication might mean for our bird life in New Zealand.”

Wintec science students, Dip Barot and Sasha Dowling had been carrying out multiple research activities at the site since June 2020.

Stuff Sparrows are among the pest birds roosting in the forest at Rotopiko, competing with native bird species and leaving behind high levels of excrement on the forest floor.

The students placed 50 plates across the wetland to measure the amount of guano, the accumulated excrement of the birds.

They collected the results twice a day to determine how many were roosting at night and resident during the day at the lake.

The research team also recorded the resident birds during the day and again in the evening roosting time and the contrast showed the scale of the problem.

Wintec science tutor and academic, Nicolas Sandoval who is overseeing the Wintec research project, said the birds slept in groups shoulder to shoulder.

“The sound is deafening from this collective of birds squawking until sunrise where they then disperse until sunset.”