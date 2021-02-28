Samoan parents' frustrating battle to enter New Zealand to support daughter with terminal cancer

Ray Parker with his sister Amanda Parker, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer in January.

The family of a Kiwi woman, who recently found out she was dying of cancer, say the process of trying to get her Samoan parents an emergency allocation in a managed isolation facility has been frustrating.

Tasi and Ioana Parker, New Zealand citizens who retired to Samoa three years ago, have been trying to get a spot in MIQ since finding out their daughter, Amanda Parker, was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer in January.

But attempts to get them into the country quickly have failed because they did not meet the requirement for emergency allocation in an isolation facility.

Supplied Samoan New Zealanders, Ioana and Tasi Parker, are desperate to fly to New Zealand to be with their dying daughter.

Amanda Parker’s brother, Ray Parker, said they were insensitively asked about how long their sister had to live, to be considered for a spot in MIQ.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said hard questions needed to be asked – as proof of life expectancy, from a medical practitioner, is part of the strict requirements for emergency allocation in a managed isolation facility to visit dying relatives.

“It’s stage four cancer – I'm not God, nor can I predict the future, but my sister is dying ... she could die at anytime,” Ray Parker said.

“But my parents, who are New Zealand citizens, can’t get here soon enough to be with her.”

Ray Parker said MBIE advised them to book a flight, and provide relevant medical reports.

His parents’ application proved more difficult when they were told they couldn’t fly in on their booked Friday flight, and that they needed a letter from a medical practitioner stipulating Amanda Parker’s life expectancy.

MBIE said the initial application did not have sufficient evidence that reflected that it was most urgent and time-critical.

Their resubmitted application on Friday, however, has been approved, a spokesperson said.

Amanda Parker started vomiting blood in January and was later diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer, after years of misdiagnosis with doctors putting it down to just common nausea and constipation.

Ray Parker's family was shocked and while they understood the strict processes in place at the borders, but said some empathy from MBIE could have added less stress to a family already hurting.

The whole application process has been draining and frustrating, he said.

Ray Parker said their parents will provide his sister the support she needs when she starts immunotherapy and integrative treatment.

“No one else can do it, we’ve all got families and jobs. Amanda is a mum herself, so she’ll need support for them as well as for her own health and time is ticking away.”

An MBIE spokesperson said they were deeply sympathetic to the distressing situations people applying for emergency allocation were in.

Stringent measures and a high threshold is set when dealing with these types of applications.

“MIQ acknowledges this information is sometimes not easily able to be established and understands that people with terminal illnesses such as cancer can have a significant range in their prognosis, ranging from weeks to months or even years.

“However, in order to facilitate the most urgent visits while our facilities are full, we do need to ask this difficult question.”