REVIEW: Ria Hall's Manawa Wera at Hamilton Garden Arts Festival

A stunning performance: Ria Hall performing Manawa Wera with her band at the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival on Friday.

Who: Ria Hall and band performing Manawa Wera: A Conversation Piece

Where: Harkness Henry’s Emporium of Scintillating Wonders, Hamilton Gardens

When: Friday night

Reviewed by: Ellen O’Dwyer

Those who saw Ria Hall’s show in Hamilton on Friday night caught a stunning performance: Musicianship that was both emotionally and politically powerful.

Hall and her five-piece band performed tracks off her critically acclaimed 2020 album Manawa Wera at Hamilton Garden Arts Festival.

The songs, which blend Aotearoa reggae with soul, were written by Hall and Laughton Kora over 36 weeks at the height of indigenous land movements here and abroad: both Ihumatao and the Hawaiian Mauna Kea were reference points.

So this is not just beautiful music, there was an urgency and relevancy to the message behind it.

Hall and her band started the show crouched and hushed, as they played the voice of historian Vincent O’Malley speaking about the unknown importance of the Waikato wars.

His excerpts, urging Pākehā New Zealanders and the mainstream education system to address and learn this vital history, no matter how uncomfortable – were played between songs.

It was Hall's powerful voice that hooked the audience immediately:

“My feet are fashioned from the earth / crafted of mud and storm and dirt / I wear my stories on my skin / I swear it’s where we must begin.

“Give the children the knowledge / Let them bathe in the sun/ May they bask in the glory / Of the time we became one.

“Know your history, yeah!”

Evocative lyrics which ties into a conversation about colonisation, history, a call to unity, pride and understanding of indigenous stories.

Hall’s voice is electrifying, it’s full of conviction – an incredible instrument that she uses with a balance of skill, passion and control.

And the five, excellent musicians in Hall's band played seamlessly together: adding drums, base, touches of electric and acoustic guitars, and keys to the reggae-soul songs.

The musicians played intuitively together, the instrumentation surrounding and giving space to Hall’s voice. I felt the audience carried away on the mood of each song.

Supplied Ria Hall's show at Hamilton Arts Festival was both emotionally and politically powerful.

The show moved through the opening driving beat of Cause & Effect, the strength of Owner to the striking defiance of Walk.

I was a little disheartened to see a smattering of empty seats in every row. The concert seemed about three-quarters full.

Perhaps Hamiltonians had saved their night out for the upcoming sold-out Six60 show, but if so they really missed out: an artist of Hall's calibre should have had a full house.

Before the finale, Hall thanked the audience for participating in this kaupapa, saying she wanted to continue a dialogue that her forbears had started.

The band finished on the song Hope – It reflects the hope that I have, that we have, for Aotearoa, Hall said.

As we were swept away on these final uplifting harmonies, it was impossible not to hope in music, in its power to shake the heart and the mind.