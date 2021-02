A motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Miranda in the Waikato (file photo).

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a ute in north Waikato on Saturday.

The incident happened on Kaiaua Rd, Mangatangi, near Miranda at around 1.40pm.

A police statement said the motorcyclist died at the scene and another person received minor injuries.

The road is closed and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.