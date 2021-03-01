Woman winched from Marlborough river after accident

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter carried out a tricky rescue from a Malrborough river.

A woman was winched from rugged terrain in Marlborough after being injured during a canyoning trip.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter flew to Doom Creek in Wakamarina, behind Canvastown, just before 4.30pm on Saturday after a personal locator beacon was activated.

Pilot Colby Tyrrell​ said the rescue involved a technical winch job to get down to the woman.

“It was at a tricky bend in the river with very steep terrain, heavily wooded and tall trees, that was inaccessible.”

The woman was flown to Nelson Hospital.

Earlier in the afternoon the helicopter flew to Opouri Valley, near Rai Valley, to a motocross event where a man had come off his motorbike. He was flown to Nelson Hospital.

The helicopter also did a medical transfer from Pohara to Nelson Hospital on Sunday morning.